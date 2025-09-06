Modi Responds to Trump’s ‘Friendship’ Remark

Relations between India and the United States of America have soured recently. This is due to US President Donald Trump imposing a 50% tariff on India and repeatedly threatening it to stop buying oil from Russia. However, India has made it clear that it will not succumb to pressure from the tariffs. Amidst this ongoing ‘tariff war’ between India and the US, speculation was rife that the friendship between the two countries would end. Trump also stated in a social media post that he had "lost" India. But when questioned about this, the US President described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his friend.
PM Modi has responded to Trump's statement. On social media, PM Modi wrote, “I deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”
When a journalist questioned Trump about losing India to China and his friendship with PM Modi, the US President responded, “I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great… I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment,… India and America have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. I get along very well with PM Modi. He was here a few months ago and we went to the Rose Garden.”