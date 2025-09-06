Modi Responds to Trump’s ‘Friendship’ Remark

Relations between India and the United States of America have soured recently. This is due to US President Donald Trump imposing a 50% tariff on India and repeatedly threatening it to stop buying oil from Russia. However, India has made it clear that it will not succumb to pressure from the tariffs. Amidst this ongoing ‘tariff war’ between India and the US, speculation was rife that the friendship between the two countries would end. Trump also stated in a social media post that he had "lost" India. But when questioned about this, the US President described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his friend.