Modi-Trump Meeting Imminent: US Official

An American official has indicated that a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump may take place soon. Further details are awaited.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump (Photo - PM Modi's social media)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Donald Trump of the United States of America met at the White House in February this year. However, relations between the two countries have significantly changed since then. Trump's 'tariff war', India's refusal to credit Trump for the India-Pakistan ceasefire, persistent threats to stop buying Russian oil, and now the increase in H-1B visa fees have strained relations. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly referred to PM Modi as a good friend and spoken of strong bilateral ties. A major update has now emerged regarding a potential meeting between PM Modi and Trump.

PM Modi and Trump May Meet Soon!

A meeting between PM Modi and Trump may take place soon, according to a US official. This official stated that work is underway to finalise the date for the meeting.

Meeting Possible During QUAD Summit

The meeting between PM Modi and Trump could occur during the QUAD Summit. This summit will be held in India later this year or early next year. While media reports earlier suggested that Trump would not visit India for this summit, the US official indicated that relations have improved since then, and a meeting between PM Modi and Trump during the QUAD summit is now a possibility. For your information, the QUAD comprises India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

25 Sept 2025 03:46 pm

