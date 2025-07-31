Monsoon wreaks havoc in Nepal, killing 43

Monsoon rains are impacting not only India, but also several neighbouring countries, including Nepal, with heavy downpours. Nepal has experienced monsoon conditions for nearly a month, resulting in significant rainfall across many parts of the country. This persistent, intermittent rain, while offering relief from the heat, has also caused considerable hardship.
The monsoon season in Nepal has claimed 43 lives so far. Flooding accounts for 15 deaths, lightning strikes for 14, and landslides for another 14.
The monsoon has also resulted in 116 injuries in Nepal. Seven injuries are attributed to flooding, 95 to lightning strikes, and 14 to landslides.
Sixteen people remain missing following the floods and landslides caused by the monsoon in Nepal. The search for the missing continues.
The monsoon has caused significant damage in Nepal, affecting not only lives but also property. Numerous homes, buildings, vehicles, and roads have been damaged.