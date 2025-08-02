2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Four Killed in Montana Bar Shooting in USA

A shooting incident in Anaconda, Montana has resulted in the death of four people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana
The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana (Photo - @OpenNewNews on social media)

The United States of America has long grappled with the issue of Gun Violence. Gun violence incidents occur frequently across the country, with no sign of abating. Every year, numerous individuals fall victim to gun violence in the USA. Another shooting incident has recently occurred in Anaconda, Montana.

Shooting at a Bar

This shooting incident took place on Friday in Anaconda, Montana. At The Owl Bar, a gunman opened fire on patrons, causing widespread panic.

Four Fatalities

Four people died as a result of the shooting at The Owl Bar. All four victims were transported to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Search for the Attacker

Police have launched a search for the attacker. The suspect is reportedly Michael Brown, a 45-year-old man. He fled the scene in a pickup truck after the shooting. Police believe he may possess additional weapons and consider him dangerous.

Annual Loss of Life Due to Gun Violence

Many people lose their lives each year in the USA due to gun violence. Despite this, there is no reduction in the number of such incidents.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Gun Violence

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

02 Aug 2025 12:52 pm

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 12:41 pm

English News / World / Four Killed in Montana Bar Shooting in USA
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.