Four Killed in Montana Bar Shooting in USA

The United States of America has long grappled with the issue of Gun Violence. Gun violence incidents occur frequently across the country, with no sign of abating. Every year, numerous individuals fall victim to gun violence in the USA. Another shooting incident has recently occurred in Anaconda, Montana.
This shooting incident took place on Friday in Anaconda, Montana. At The Owl Bar, a gunman opened fire on patrons, causing widespread panic.
Four people died as a result of the shooting at The Owl Bar. All four victims were transported to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.
Police have launched a search for the attacker. The suspect is reportedly Michael Brown, a 45-year-old man. He fled the scene in a pickup truck after the shooting. Police believe he may possess additional weapons and consider him dangerous.
Many people lose their lives each year in the USA due to gun violence. Despite this, there is no reduction in the number of such incidents.