Morocco Bans Bakrid Animal Sacrifices Amidst Economic and Environmental Concerns

Reasons Behind the Decision Morocco has been grappling with a severe drought for the past six years, leading to a significant decline in livestock. The number of sheep, in particular, has decreased by 38% in the last decade, and this year’s rainfall was 53% below average. This has resulted in poor pasture conditions, leading to a shortage of fodder and water for animals. Meat production has also declined, impacting the country’s economy and food supply. King Mohammed VI has appealed to the people to celebrate Eid al-Qurbani through prayer and charity instead of qurbani.

Government Measures and Public Reaction The Moroccan government has taken strict measures to enforce the ban on qurbani. The sale of animals has been banned, and in many cities, security forces have begun confiscating animals, especially sheep, brought for clandestine sacrifice. This action has sparked outrage among the public, with protests taking place on the streets in several areas. Viral videos on social media show police entering homes and seizing sheep, which many have described as an infringement on religious freedom.

Mixed Public Response Some view this decision as government interference in religious practices, while others justify it in the context of the economic and environmental crisis. In Islam, the qurbani during Bakrid is significant as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and sacrifice to Allah. However, Morocco’s move is sparking a debate on whether the government has the right to interfere in religious rituals.

Economic Crisis and Reliance on Imports The drought and livestock shortage have led to a sharp increase in meat prices, making it difficult for many families to afford animals for qurbani. The government has signed an agreement to import 100,000 sheep from Australia to control meat prices and has removed import duties and VAT on cattle, sheep, and camels. However, this measure has not fully replaced the tradition of qurbani.

Previous Appeals This is not the first time an appeal has been made to refrain from qurbani in Morocco. In 1966, King Hassan II (हसन II) also made a similar appeal due to drought and food shortages. Experts believe this decision is necessary to maintain economic and social balance, but it also risks hurting religious sentiments.