Most Wanted Hafiz Saeed Plotting Terror Attacks on India, Intelligence Report Reveals

According to the intelligence report of India's intelligence agencies, Saeed might use Bangladesh as a launchpad for terrorist attacks on India. It is noteworthy that Pakistan and Bangladesh's relations have strengthened considerably in the past few months. Saeed's close associate Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer was seen in Bangladesh some time ago. He is the general secretary of Pakistan's Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and has been associated with Saeed for 24 years. The United Nations has declared Zaheer a terrorist. He reached Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on October 25 and inspected districts bordering India and Bangladesh.