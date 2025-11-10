Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Most Wanted Hafiz Saeed Plotting Terror Attacks on India, Intelligence Report Reveals

A major revelation has emerged from an intelligence report. Most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed is plotting a major conspiracy against India. What is his plan? Let's take a look.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed (Photo - ANI)

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Pakistan's terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, is India's most wanted terrorist. He has conspired against India multiple times. The 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, and Saeed was its mastermind. Meanwhile, an intelligence report has surfaced, revealing that Saeed is planning a major conspiracy against India.

Conspiracy of Terrorist Attacks on India

A major revelation has come from the intelligence report of India's intelligence agencies. According to this, Saeed is once again hatching a dangerous conspiracy to target India. Saeed is planning terrorist attacks on India.

Saifullah Kasuri Again Spits Venom

Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has once again spewed venom against India. On October 30, he held a rally in Khairpur Tamiwali, Pakistan. Addressing the people at this rally, he said, "Hafiz Saeed is not sitting idle. He is preparing to attack India via Bangladesh." In this rally, Saifullah incited people for jihad and called for waging war against India. It was after this that Indian intelligence agencies investigated Saeed's conspiracy and discovered that he was plotting terrorist attacks on India.

Bangladesh Could Be Used as a Launchpad

According to the intelligence report of India's intelligence agencies, Saeed might use Bangladesh as a launchpad for terrorist attacks on India. It is noteworthy that Pakistan and Bangladesh's relations have strengthened considerably in the past few months. Saeed's close associate Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer was seen in Bangladesh some time ago. He is the general secretary of Pakistan's Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and has been associated with Saeed for 24 years. The United Nations has declared Zaheer a terrorist. He reached Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on October 25 and inspected districts bordering India and Bangladesh.

Is the Northeast the Target?

Zaheer's inspection of districts bordering India and Bangladesh suggests that the Northeast is Saeed's target. The intelligence report also revealed that Zaheer is holding secret meetings with local radical groups in Bangladesh and is planning to further Saeed's conspiracy, aiming to carry out terrorist attacks in the Northeast. However, the Indian government and army are fully alert.

World

