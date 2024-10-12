Music Education: This Islamic Country has Decided to Appoint 9000 Music Teachers

Art and Culture in the Curriculum Noor ul Dabagh said that the way we are working, there will be major changes in the education system of the country, and art and culture will also be included in the curriculum, while seasonal activities will also be organized for students. It is noteworthy that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture and Education has started a qualification program to train female kindergarten teachers in the art of music. This program will be completed under the supervision of music authorities and kindergarten training experts.

Music in Saudi Arabia Music (Music) has a rich tradition in Saudi Arabia, but it is influenced by the country’s cultural and religious standards. There are some important aspects: Traditional Music: Traditional music has an important place in Saudi Arabia, where musicians use the oud (a type of stringed instrument) and the daf (a type of drum). Traditional music often includes folk songs of Bedouin tribes.

Classical Music: Classical music in Saudi Arabia uses many types of maqam and rhythm. Local artists often perform their art at music festivals. Modern Music: In recent years, modern music and pop music have emerged in Saudi Arabia. Young artists are experimenting with different styles.