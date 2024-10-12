Music Education: This Islamic Country has Decided to Appoint 9000 Music Teachers

Art and Culture in the CurriculumNoor ul Dabagh said that the way we are working, there will be major changes in the education system of the country, and art and culture will also be included in the curriculum, while seasonal activities will also be organized for students. It is noteworthy that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture and Education has started a qualification program to train female kindergarten teachers in the art of music. This program will be completed under the supervision of music authorities and kindergarten training experts.
Music in Saudi ArabiaMusic (Music) has a rich tradition in Saudi Arabia, but it is influenced by the country’s cultural and religious standards. There are some important aspects: Traditional Music: Traditional music has an important place in Saudi Arabia, where musicians use the oud (a type of stringed instrument) and the daf (a type of drum). Traditional music often includes folk songs of Bedouin tribes.
Styles in Arabic MusicMaqam: A system of melodic modes used in Arabic music, similar to a raga but with unique microtonal intervals.
Oud: A pear-shaped stringed instrument that is the centerpiece of many traditional compositions.
Qanun: A zither-like instrument that adds a unique sound to ensembles.
Raks Sharki: A style often associated with belly dancing, which combines traditional rhythms with modern influences.
Modern Arabic music has seen the rise of pop stars like Amr Diab and Nancy Ajram, who have mixed traditional sounds with contemporary styles.