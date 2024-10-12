scriptMusic Education: This Islamic Country has Decided to Appoint 9000 Music Teachers | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Music Education: This Islamic Country has Decided to Appoint 9000 Music Teachers

Music Education: It is often said that music is forbidden in Islam, but many Muslim musicians and singers are present in countries including India. Now, an Islamic country influenced by America has decided to appoint music teachers.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 06:06 pm

Patrika Desk

arabic music

arabic music

Now, Arab too is inclining towards music (Music). The Director of Planning, Noor ul Dabagh, at the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture, has said that major changes are being made to the education system in the state, which will include music education (Music Education) in the primary school curriculum. According to Arab TV, more than 9,000 female teachers are being trained to teach music in nursery and primary classes.

Art and Culture in the Curriculum

Noor ul Dabagh said that the way we are working, there will be major changes in the education system of the country, and art and culture will also be included in the curriculum, while seasonal activities will also be organized for students. It is noteworthy that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Culture and Education has started a qualification program to train female kindergarten teachers in the art of music. This program will be completed under the supervision of music authorities and kindergarten training experts.

Music in Saudi Arabia

Music (Music) has a rich tradition in Saudi Arabia, but it is influenced by the country’s cultural and religious standards. There are some important aspects:

Traditional Music: Traditional music has an important place in Saudi Arabia, where musicians use the oud (a type of stringed instrument) and the daf (a type of drum). Traditional music often includes folk songs of Bedouin tribes.
Classical Music: Classical music in Saudi Arabia uses many types of maqam and rhythm. Local artists often perform their art at music festivals.

Modern Music: In recent years, modern music and pop music have emerged in Saudi Arabia. Young artists are experimenting with different styles.
Change in Culture: Since 2017, the Saudi government has made several changes in the field of music and entertainment, such as organizing music programs and film festivals.

Styles in Arabic Music

Maqam: A system of melodic modes used in Arabic music, similar to a raga but with unique microtonal intervals.
Oud: A pear-shaped stringed instrument that is the centerpiece of many traditional compositions.
Qanun: A zither-like instrument that adds a unique sound to ensembles.
Raks Sharki: A style often associated with belly dancing, which combines traditional rhythms with modern influences.
Modern Arabic music has seen the rise of pop stars like Amr Diab and Nancy Ajram, who have mixed traditional sounds with contemporary styles.

News / world / Music Education: This Islamic Country has Decided to Appoint 9000 Music Teachers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

Education News

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

in 44 minutes

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

National News

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

in 1 hour

Congress Alert in Maharashtra After Defeat in Haryana: Preparing Strategy for Assembly Election

National News

Congress Alert in Maharashtra After Defeat in Haryana: Preparing Strategy for Assembly Election

in 1 hour

‘Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17, PM Modi to attend’

National News

‘Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17, PM Modi to attend’

in 3 hours

Latest world

America Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Missile Attack on Israel

world

America Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Missile Attack on Israel

in 3 hours

Russia shot down 92 Ukrainian drones in one night

world

Russia shot down 92 Ukrainian drones in one night

in 3 hours

Indian troops hold pregnancy awareness session for women in South Sudan’s disputed Abyei

world

Indian troops hold pregnancy awareness session for women in South Sudan’s disputed Abyei

59 minutes ago

Blinken offers support for Israel’s actions against Hezbollah

world

Blinken offers support for Israel’s actions against Hezbollah

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.