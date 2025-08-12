Musk Threatens Apple Lawsuit Over AI App Ranking Bias

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has threatened to sue Apple over the App Store ranking of his new AI startup, xAI. He alleges that Apple engages in unfair practices among AI apps on its App Store, particularly favouring OpenAI's ChatGPT. Musk has termed this an antitrust violation.
Musk claims Apple is preventing xAI's AI model, 'Grok,' from reaching the top of the App Store rankings, while OpenAI's ChatGPT app remains number one. He wrote on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), that Apple only allows OpenAI to achieve top rankings, making it impossible for other companies.
Musk questioned Apple, asking if refusing to place xAI or Grok in the 'essential' section of the App Store constitutes political maneuvering. He noted that his social media platform, 'X,' is the world's number one news app, yet Apple still does not prioritize it.
xAI's AI model, Grok, also posted on X, stating that Apple's App Store curation appears biased. They believe that prioritizing established AI apps like ChatGPT and hindering new competitors is unfair. They asserted that truth matters more than politics.
In June 2024, Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices. This is believed to be contributing to OpenAI's advantage on the App Store.
Following this dispute, Musk hinted that if Apple does not change its allegedly biased practices, his companies—including X, Tesla, and SpaceX—might ban Apple devices. However, it remains unclear whether this action has been taken.
This is not the first time Apple's App Store has faced legal challenges. In April 2024, a California court found that Apple violated antitrust laws by not allowing app developers alternative payment options.
Earlier this month, the European Commission fined Apple €500 million. The accusation was that Apple prevented app developers from offering cheaper alternatives outside the App Store. Apple has appealed this fine to the European Court.
The dispute between Elon Musk and xAI and Apple highlights serious questions about competition and transparency in App Store operations. Further legal battles are anticipated in the future.