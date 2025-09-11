NASA Bans Chinese Nationals from Space Programs Amid US-China Tensions

The ongoing tension between the United States of America and China is neither new nor hidden. Tensions have escalated since US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs. Amidst this tension, America's space agency, NASA, has made a significant decision that will severely impact Chinese citizens aspiring to work on NASA's space programs.
In light of the ongoing US-China tension, NASA has decided to prevent Chinese citizens residing in the US on visas from working on its space programs. This effectively bars Chinese nationals from working at NASA. The US government agency has confirmed this move, which comes amidst increasing anti-China rhetoric within the Trump administration.
NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens, speaking to the media, stated: “NASA has taken internal action regarding Chinese nationals to prevent China's physical and cyber security access to our facilities, equipment, and networks, thereby ensuring the security of our work.”
In recent days, several Chinese nationals working at NASA have been dismissed. They were abruptly removed from IT systems and barred from attending meetings.