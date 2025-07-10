10 July 2025,

World

NASA Plans 2,145 Layoffs Following Trump Administration Budget Cuts

The Trump administration is planning to lay off 2,145 NASA employees following budget cuts. The agency plans to use voluntary retirements, buyouts, and deferred resignations to achieve this reduction.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

NASA Layoffs (ANI)

NASA Employee Reduction: The Trump administration plans to lay off 2,145 employees from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). This move is part of a broader reduction in the federal workforce and aims to decrease government spending.

Voluntary Retirement Offered

Reports suggest this downsizing could cause significant upheaval within NASA's workforce of 18,000 employees. 1,818 of these employees work in mission areas related to science or human spaceflight, while others are in mission support roles such as IT. The administration is using measures such as voluntary retirement, buyouts, and deferred resignations to implement this reduction.

Potential Layoffs in Other Companies

This move is part of an executive order issued by the Trump administration in February, aimed at reducing the federal bureaucracy and eliminating some government programs. The US Supreme Court recently approved this plan, paving the way for large-scale layoffs in other federal agencies besides NASA.

Result of Budget Cuts

However, this decision has also faced criticism. Labour unions and non-profit organisations have expressed concern that this could impact crucial government services and jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands of employees. NASA has asked its employees to decide on voluntary retirement or resignation by 25 July, a consequence of the pressure from budget cuts.

Part of Trump Administration's Strategy

This step is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy, which claims to increase government efficiency and reduce unnecessary spending. But experts say that such cuts in a crucial scientific organisation like NASA could negatively impact space research and scientific progress.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

NASA

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 11:32 am

English News / World / NASA Plans 2,145 Layoffs Following Trump Administration Budget Cuts
