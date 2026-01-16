NASA’s Historic Move: Astronauts safely splash down after first medical evacuation from the ISS

The crew's commander, NASA astronaut Michael Fincke, was the first to exit the spacecraft, smiling and slightly unsteady on his feet, before complying with standard procedures and lying down on a stretcher. NASA's Zena Cardman, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and astronaut Oleg Platonov followed him, smiling and waving at the cameras. Cardman said, "It feels so good to be home!" It is noteworthy that this is the first time since the station was established in Earth's orbit in 1998 that astronauts have been evacuated due to a health problem.