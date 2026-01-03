NCP Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Bangladesh Elections: 14 Senior Leaders Resign After Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami

It is worth noting that general elections are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12 next month. Preparations for the elections are underway. However, violence is continuously escalating in Bangladesh. It is alleged that the interim government of Bangladesh is escalating violence to postpone or halt the elections. Those involved in the July protests in Bangladesh and their families state that following the electoral agreement with Jamaat, a series of resignations is ongoing within the NCP, from central leadership down to leaders in various districts and city divisions.