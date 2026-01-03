NCP Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Bangladesh Elections: 14 Senior Leaders Resign After Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami

Image: IANS
NCP Alliance with Jamaat e Islami: Amidst violence in Bangladesh, a significant development has occurred. Recently, leaders of the student-led NCP party have resigned in protest. It is being said that the party leaders have submitted their resignations in opposition to the NCP party forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.
It is worth noting that general elections are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12 next month. Preparations for the elections are underway. However, violence is continuously escalating in Bangladesh. It is alleged that the interim government of Bangladesh is escalating violence to postpone or halt the elections. Those involved in the July protests in Bangladesh and their families state that following the electoral agreement with Jamaat, a series of resignations is ongoing within the NCP, from central leadership down to leaders in various districts and city divisions.
Internal turmoil is rife within the National Citizen Party (NCP) ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh. According to information shared by Bangladeshi media, 14 prominent leaders of the NCP party have submitted their resignations. These leaders have taken this significant step due to the party forming an alliance with the radical organisation Jamaat-e-Islami. This alliance has caused outrage among NCP party leaders.
According to Bangladeshi media, a faction within the party considers the alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami a suicidal decision. Furthermore, they state that this alliance is with a highly opposing ideology, which is politically fatal.
Senior leaders of the National Citizen Party state that this party was formed with the blood of the July 2024 protests, students, and the common people. The party is now attempting to betray the July protesters and the general public. Before the situation deteriorates further, senior leaders have already resigned from the party.
People are saying that such a split in the NCP party is not at all good for the country. The resignation of senior leaders on such a large scale is very disappointing. It is also claimed that due to such instability, their demands are not being solidified. Additionally, the government has also failed to fulfil most of the promises made earlier.
It is worth noting that the National Citizen Party (NCP) was established on February 28, 2025, as the first student-led political party in Bangladesh's history.
