Nehal Modi, Brother of Fugitive Nirav Modi, Arrested in US; India Initiates Repatriation

The charges against Nehal Modi stem from ED and CBI investigations which revealed his crucial role in laundering the proceeds of crime on behalf of Nirav Modi. He now faces extradition from the UK. He is accused of assisting in concealing and transferring large sums of illicit money through a network of shell companies and complex foreign transactions to hide the proceeds of crime. The next hearing in the extradition proceedings is scheduled for 17 July. During this hearing, Nehal is likely to apply for bail. The US prosecution has stated that it will oppose his application.