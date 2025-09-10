Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Nepal Army Deployed Amidst Violent Protests, Pashupatinath Temple Closed

Due to escalating violence in Nepal, the army has been deployed and the Pashupatinath Temple has been closed to visitors.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Nepal Protest
Pashupatinath Temple (Image: IANS)

Nepal Protest: Pashupatinath Temple, one of Nepal's most important religious sites, was closed to devotees on Wednesday due to escalating violent protests across the country. The Nepal Army has been deployed to maintain security and peace within the temple complex. The decision to close the temple was reportedly taken in the wake of widespread anti-government protests that turned violent on Monday.

Youth-Led Protests

These protests were primarily led by young people who view the government's recent decisions, particularly the ban on 26 social media platforms, as an attack on freedom of expression. Amidst mounting pressure from the protests, Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday. Protestors targeted the residences of President Ramchandra Paudel and other top leaders, and vandalised the parliament building.

22 Dead, Over 500 Injured in Violence

According to official sources, at least 22 people died and over 500 were injured in clashes between protestors and security forces on Monday. Following the violence, the government lifted the controversial ban on 26 social media platforms late Monday night. Furthermore, several ministers, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, also resigned amidst the crisis.

Army Deployed to Control Situation

The Nepal Army began deploying troops in Kathmandu from late Tuesday night to control the situation. India has increased vigilance along the Nepal border and advised its citizens to avoid travel to Nepal and remain indoors.

PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the deteriorating situation in Nepal. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives and stressed the importance of peace and stability in Nepal.

PM Modi's X Post

PM Modi wrote on X, “Many young lives have been lost. Nepal's stability, peace and prosperity are of paramount importance to us. I humbly appeal to all brothers and sisters of Nepal to support peace.”

Army Takes Charge

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army took over the country's security arrangements from 10 pm on Tuesday and has begun setting up checkpoints at major intersections in Kathmandu, questioning people. The army deployment follows the violent behaviour of protestors and damage to government property.

