Nepal Cabinet Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Today, Pradeep Yadav, Water Minister in KP Sharma Oli's government, resigned from his post. He stated that he was unfit to serve in the government. Pradeep said, "In support of the movement started yesterday by the Gen Z youth generation and in protest against the repression being carried out by the government and administration, I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply." He appealed to the protestors to maintain restraint. Four ministers have resigned so far.