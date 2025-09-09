Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Nepal Cabinet Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Nepal is burning in the flames of violence. PM's entire cabinet has resigned. Protesters beat the finance minister.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Nepal Violence (Image: IANS)

Nepal Protest: Tensions are running high in Nepal. Kathmandu, Pokhara, and other major cities are engulfed in violence. Today, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post. The entire cabinet also resigned. The PM submitted his resignation to President Ram Chandra Paudel. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister was chased and beaten by protestors.

Protestors Set Fire to CPN (UML) Party Office

Protestors are causing widespread unrest in Kathmandu and several other cities. Today, protestors set fire to the party office of PM KP Sharma Oli's party, CPN (UML).

Mob Takes Over President's Private Residence

A mob also attacked the private residence of President Ram Chandra Paudel. The mob vandalized the President's private residence.

Resignation of all Ministers from Deuba's Party

The Nepali Congress, part of the Oli government, has ordered its ministers to resign. Party leaders and current government members including Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh, Arzu Rana Deuba (Foreign Minister), Teju Lal Chaudhary (Sports), Ajay Chaurasia (Law), Deepak Khadka (Energy), Ain Bahadur Shahi (Forestry), Pradeep Poudel (Health and Population), Ramnath Adhikari (Agriculture), and Badri Pandey (Tourism) have resigned.

This has increased the risk of the coalition government in Nepal collapsing. Since July 2024, Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress (88 seats) and KP Sharma Oli's CPN (UML) (79 seats) have been running the government together.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Former PM Deuba's Residences Set on Fire

Protestors vandalized and set fire to Ramesh Lekhak's residence. Ramesh resigned from his post on Monday following the violence and arson. Reports suggest that the violent mob also attacked several ministers' homes and attempted to cause damage.

The mob also went to the residence of former PM and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, causing significant damage. Protestors set fire to property, and several vehicles were reportedly damaged in the arson.

Water Minister Resigns in Support of Protestors

Today, Pradeep Yadav, Water Minister in KP Sharma Oli's government, resigned from his post. He stated that he was unfit to serve in the government. Pradeep said, "In support of the movement started yesterday by the Gen Z youth generation and in protest against the repression being carried out by the government and administration, I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply." He appealed to the protestors to maintain restraint. Four ministers have resigned so far.

21 National Independent Party MPs Resign

Twenty-one MPs from the Rastriya Swatantra Party have collectively decided to resign. This was the first victory for these MPs in parliament under the leadership of Rabi Lamichhane. The party has announced its support for the Gen-Z protests.

Earlier today, the PM called an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, shots were fired near the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur's Balkot, injuring two people. Several ministers in Oli's cabinet had resigned one after another in Nepal.

The PM's secretariat stated that PM Oli is in talks with all parties to assess the situation and draw meaningful conclusions. PM Oli called an all-party meeting at his official residence at 6 PM. He appealed to the protestors to maintain peace and patience.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 04:18 pm

English News / World / Nepal Cabinet Resigns Amid Violent Protests
