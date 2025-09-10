Nepal GenZ Protests Force Government Resignation

The ongoing protests in Nepal have become a global talking point. A political upheaval has gripped the nation due to widespread demonstrations against a government-imposed social media ban and alleged government corruption. On 4 September, the Nepalese government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). The government's justification was that these platforms had failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. However, the public viewed this as an attack on freedom of expression and an attempt to conceal government corruption. Consequently, on 8 September, an NGO called ‘Hamī Nepāl’ initiated protests.
Police used tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to quell the protestors. According to official figures, 20 people died in the violence. The government was forced to impose curfews in several areas. Faced with the deteriorating situation, the government was compelled to lift the ban on social media platforms. However, this did not quell the protests, and Nepal remained engulfed in unrest.
Even after the lifting of the social media ban, the protestors remained defiant. On Tuesday, protestors attacked Parliament, the Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister's residence, and the homes of several ministers. There was vandalism and arson at the homes of former Prime Ministers and within Parliament itself. The number of injured exceeded 200, and further fatalities were reported. This led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, along with the entire cabinet. Twenty-one members of parliament also resigned.
Following the collapse of the government, the Nepalese army has assumed control. The army has warned protestors against further vandalism and arson. A nationwide curfew has been imposed until 6 am tomorrow. Operations at Tribhuvan International Airport are also currently suspended.
Nepal's President, Ramchandra Paudel, will meet with the protestors this evening. The protestors have outlined several demands, including the immediate dissolution of the current parliament, constitutional amendment or rewriting with the participation of citizens and youth, new and fair elections after an interim period, and the formation of a directly elected government. According to some sources, Kathmandu's Mayor, Balen Shah, who is the face of these protests, is a frontrunner to become the country's new Prime Minister.