Nepal GenZ Protests Force Government Resignation

Even after the lifting of the social media ban, the protestors remained defiant. On Tuesday, protestors attacked Parliament, the Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister's residence, and the homes of several ministers. There was vandalism and arson at the homes of former Prime Ministers and within Parliament itself. The number of injured exceeded 200, and further fatalities were reported. This led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, along with the entire cabinet. Twenty-one members of parliament also resigned.