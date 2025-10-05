Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Nepal Hit by Heavy Rainfall: 47 Dead, Flights Diverted

Officials have reported that landslides in the Ilham district bordering India have claimed the lives of approximately 35 people. Additionally, nine people are missing due to being swept away in floods.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

Nepal, a country bordering India, has been hit by a deluge from the sky. Heavy rainfall has caused landslides and flash floods, blocking roads and washing away bridges. At least 47 people have died since Friday, officials said on Sunday. Several flights have also been diverted.

Nine People Missing in Flood

Officials stated that approximately 35 people died in a landslide in the Ilam district, which borders India. Additionally, nine people are missing due to being swept away in floods, and three others died from lightning strikes in other parts of Nepal.

Death Toll Likely to Rise - Officials

Sunita, the Chief District Officer of Ilam, reported that houses have been damaged by landslides, and the death toll is likely to increase. The District Administration Office has requested reports from the administration regarding the damage caused by landslides and floods.

Highway Blocked

The District Officer mentioned that the Mechi Highway, connecting Ilam to the southern Jhapa district, has been blocked at several points due to landslides following heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain had been occurring since Friday, but the situation improved slightly on Sunday morning.

River Flowing Above Danger Mark

An official informed that the Koshi River in southeastern Nepal is flowing above the danger mark. The official added that all 56 gates of the Koshi Barrage have been opened to release water. Furthermore, vehicular movement on the bridge has been restricted.

Rainfall in These Areas

The Meteorological Department reported that rainfall decreased in most districts on Sunday, with the highest rainfall recorded in parts of Lalitpur district in the Kathmandu Valley. The department stated that light rainfall is occurring in some areas of the districts of Kathmandu, Morang, Sunsari, Udayapur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap.

Sushila Karki Appeals to the Public

Following the heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides in Nepal, interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki issued a video message appealing to the public. She advised people to stay indoors and refrain from travelling unless necessary. She also assured citizens of their safety.

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 05:41 pm

English News / World / Nepal Hit by Heavy Rainfall: 47 Dead, Flights Diverted

