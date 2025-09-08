Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Nepal Parliament Attack: Curfew, Violence, and 14 Dead

Protesters stormed Nepal's parliament building, setting fire to the gates and sparking widespread violence in Kathmandu and other cities.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Nepal Parliament Protest 2025
Image: X Handle Mritunjay Kumar

Protesters stormed Nepal's parliament and set fire to the gates on September 8th, 2025. Violent demonstrations erupted in several cities, including Kathmandu, with clashes between protesters and police. According to the Kathmandu Post, police used batons and tear gas. A curfew was imposed, and police firing resulted in 14 deaths and over 170 injuries. The social media ban imposed in Nepal is not being accepted by the people, leading to widespread public discontent. Note that large-scale protests have been taking place outside the parliament in Kathmandu for the past few days. Protesters vandalised property outside parliament and set several places on fire. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Protest Against Government Decisions

According to the Kathmandu Post, this protest, led by Generation Z, against government decisions on corruption and the ban on social media platforms, has moved from the digital space to the streets. Thousands of young people took to the streets of Kathmandu. Hundreds of protesters stormed the Nepalese parliament complex and caused widespread damage. In response, police fired tear gas and used water cannons.

Security Tightened

These protests are against the government's decision to ban 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat. A curfew has been imposed in Kathmandu, and security has been significantly tightened. This movement has been dubbed the "Gen Z Revolution," involving young people, particularly students and the younger generation. These protests began when the K.P. Sharma Oli government banned social media platforms last week.

Movement Started Under the Guise of Digital Freedom

Initially, the movement was limited to online discontent and debate, but it quickly escalated from the digital space into large-scale anti-corruption protests on the streets. From 9 am on Monday, protesters gathered in Kathmandu's Maitighar to express their dissent. It is noteworthy that in recent times in Nepal, hashtags like 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies', targeting nepotism, have been trending online. This intensified after the government's decision to block unregistered platforms.

‘Hami Nepal’ Organised the Rally

According to the Kathmandu District Administration Office, the rally was organised by ‘Hami Nepal’, which had obtained prior permission. Sudhan Gurung, the group's chairman, stated that the protest is against government actions and corruption, and similar demonstrations are occurring nationwide. Reports indicate that the protests have spread to Biratnagar, Butwal, Chitwan, Pokhara, and other cities, where young people expressed their anger against corruption and the nationwide social media shutdown.

Kathmandu Sealed Off, Curfew Imposed

The protests intensified when demonstrators infiltrated restricted areas. Police had initially set up barricades, but protesters broke them down. Some protesters even entered the parliament building complex in New Baneshwor. Following clashes between the administration and students, a curfew was imposed, effective from 12:30 pm to 10 pm on Monday. The curfew's scope gradually expanded, eventually sealing off all of Kathmandu.

Opposition to the Social Media Ban

The Nepalese government has banned several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). This has angered the public, especially young people, who are now taking to the streets to protest and denounce the decision.

Clashes Between Police and Protesters

Several clashes occurred between police and the public during the protests. Police used batons and tear gas to control the situation. Despite this, the number of protesters remains high, and they are intensifying their protests and appealing to the government to meet their demands.

Celebrities Support the Movement

Actors Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bansha Acharya publicly expressed their support on Facebook. Acharya highlighted the recent deterioration of a newly constructed road, writing, "I used to wonder how this road could deteriorate so quickly. But today's youth do more than just wonder. They ask questions. Why did it break? How? Who is accountable?" This exemplifies the issues raised by this generation. The voices we hear today are not against the system, but against the actions of the leaders and officials responsible for it. Shrestha also wrote that dissenting voices have been suppressed, nepotism and favouritism are rampant, and the lust for power is unchecked. Every day, thousands of young people are forced to work abroad. Corruption has reached alarming levels.

Public Support for the Protests

Even Mother Nepal seems to be weeping. Singer and actor Prakash Saput, actor and director Nischal Basnet, actress Barsha Raut, actors Anmol KC, Pradeep Khadka, Bholaraj Sapkota, Barsha Shivakoti, and singers Alina Chauhan, Rachana Rimal, and Samikhya Adhikari also expressed solidarity with the youth and urged participation in the movement. Other artists are also publicly supporting the protests.

Public and Expert Reactions

The intrusion into and violence within Nepal's parliament has elicited strong reactions from the general public, political experts, and youth organisations. Sagar Thapa, a student leader at Kathmandu University, stated: “This is not just opposition to the social media ban; it's a response to attempts to suppress the youth's voice.”

People Continuously Posting Against the Government

Human rights activist Maya Shrestha said: “Firing on peaceful protesters is an insult to democracy.” People are continuously posting against the government on social media, although most platforms have already been blocked.

Government to Reconsider Social Media Ban Decision

The Nepalese government has indicated that it may reconsider its decision to ban social media, but no official announcement has been made yet.

International human rights organisations have urged the Nepalese government to provide a "balanced and democratic response". Opposition parties may soon demand a special parliamentary session.

According to sources in the Prime Minister's Office, the curfew and army deployment will continue until the situation is brought under control.

The intense protests in Nepal are not solely due to the social media ban. They also reflect simmering anger against corruption, unemployment, and the government's authoritarian style.

The protests largely involve Generation Z (16-25 years old), who are advocates for digital freedom.

A group of Nepali media outlets reported that the protesters who entered parliament were unarmed, but the government labelled them as "traitors".

What Lies Ahead?

The question now is how the government will handle this situation. Will the curfew and army deployment restore peace, or will the protests intensify? It remains to be seen what steps will be taken regarding the social media ban.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime

crime news

crimenews

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 05:09 pm

English News / World / Nepal Parliament Attack: Curfew, Violence, and 14 Dead
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.