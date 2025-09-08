Nepal Parliament Attack: Curfew, Violence, and 14 Dead

Actors Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bansha Acharya publicly expressed their support on Facebook. Acharya highlighted the recent deterioration of a newly constructed road, writing, "I used to wonder how this road could deteriorate so quickly. But today's youth do more than just wonder. They ask questions. Why did it break? How? Who is accountable?" This exemplifies the issues raised by this generation. The voices we hear today are not against the system, but against the actions of the leaders and officials responsible for it. Shrestha also wrote that dissenting voices have been suppressed, nepotism and favouritism are rampant, and the lust for power is unchecked. Every day, thousands of young people are forced to work abroad. Corruption has reached alarming levels.