Nepal President Resigns Amidst Violent Protests Following Prime Minister's Resignation

Nepal Gen-Z Revolution: Protesters in Nepal are engaging in widespread violence, including stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. Monday's violent demonstrations resulted in the death of 20 people and injuries to over 100. Youth protests against a social media ban have severely shaken the Oli government. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, the Health Minister, and four other ministers have resigned. Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned.
Violent protests continue unabated in Nepal. Following the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Oli, which has been accepted, reports indicate that President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned.
Protests by Gen-Z demonstrators in Nepal continued on Tuesday. Crowds surrounded the Parliament building, the Prime Minister's residence, and the Presidential Palace. Protesters set fire to the Prime Minister's and President's residences.
The situation continues to deteriorate in Nepal, India's neighbour. Amidst the escalating unrest, five ministers, including the Home, Agriculture, and Health Ministers, have resigned. Furthermore, over 20 opposition MPs have submitted their collective resignations. Reports suggest that opposition parties are demanding the dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections.
Amidst the violent protests in Nepal, the Indian government has advised its citizens to postpone any travel to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Tuesday urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation normalises. The MEA stated that given the situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to postpone their travel. Indian citizens currently in Nepal are advised to remain indoors, avoid venturing out onto the streets, and exercise utmost caution.