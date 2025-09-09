Nepal President Resigns Amidst Violent Protests Following Prime Minister's Resignation

Amidst the violent protests in Nepal, the Indian government has advised its citizens to postpone any travel to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Tuesday urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation normalises. The MEA stated that given the situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to postpone their travel. Indian citizens currently in Nepal are advised to remain indoors, avoid venturing out onto the streets, and exercise utmost caution.