Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Nepal President Resigns Amidst Violent Protests Following Prime Minister's Resignation

Violent protests in Nepal on Monday resulted in the death of 20 people and injuries to over 100. Following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel has also stepped down.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Image: IANS

Nepal Gen-Z Revolution: Protesters in Nepal are engaging in widespread violence, including stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. Monday's violent demonstrations resulted in the death of 20 people and injuries to over 100. Youth protests against a social media ban have severely shaken the Oli government. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, the Health Minister, and four other ministers have resigned. Given the rapidly deteriorating situation, President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned.

President Resigns Following Prime Minister

Violent protests continue unabated in Nepal. Following the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Oli, which has been accepted, reports indicate that President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned.

Presidential Palace Set Ablaze by Protesters

Protests by Gen-Z demonstrators in Nepal continued on Tuesday. Crowds surrounded the Parliament building, the Prime Minister's residence, and the Presidential Palace. Protesters set fire to the Prime Minister's and President's residences.

Five Ministers Resign, Including Home, Agriculture and Health Ministers

The situation continues to deteriorate in Nepal, India's neighbour. Amidst the escalating unrest, five ministers, including the Home, Agriculture, and Health Ministers, have resigned. Furthermore, over 20 opposition MPs have submitted their collective resignations. Reports suggest that opposition parties are demanding the dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections.

Advisory Issued for Indian Citizens

Amidst the violent protests in Nepal, the Indian government has advised its citizens to postpone any travel to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Tuesday urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation normalises. The MEA stated that given the situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to postpone their travel. Indian citizens currently in Nepal are advised to remain indoors, avoid venturing out onto the streets, and exercise utmost caution.

Share the news:

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 06:03 pm

English News / World / Nepal President Resigns Amidst Violent Protests Following Prime Minister's Resignation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.