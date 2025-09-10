Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Nepal Protests: Kathmandu airport now under army control, 1,400 prisoners escape from two jails; read latest updates

All airports in Nepal have been closed amidst the violent protests. Flights have been suspended due to security concerns.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Unrest in Nepal. (Photo: IANS)

In Nepal, the young generation (Gen Z) is staging extremely violent protests against the government. The worsening situation can be seen from the fact that, after the massive unrest, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had to resign from his post.

Meanwhile, after India, Russia has also called for Nepal to overcome this major crisis. It has also advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation calms down.

Russia Issues Advisory

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that it is closely monitoring the ongoing violent situation in Nepal. No Russian citizens were among the victims, and the situation remains calm around the Russian embassy in Kathmandu.

Russian citizens have been advised to postpone their trips to Nepal. Those already in Nepal have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid crowds, follow the instructions of local authorities, and contact the embassy if necessary.

Major National Institutions Targeted

Violent youth set fire to major national institutions, including the Supreme Court, High Court, and District Courts, on Tuesday. Fires continue to burn in several locations.

Protestors also targeted key government buildings, including the main administrative centre Singh Durbar, the President's Office, the residences of top political leaders including Prime Minister Oli, and the headquarters of major political parties. Widespread vandalism occurred.

Five Latest Updates on Nepal Violence

  • All airports in Nepal have been closed amidst the violent protests. Flights have been suspended due to security concerns. The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu is now under military control. Flights at Tribhuvan International Airport will remain suspended until 6 pm on Wednesday.
  • Reports of mass prison breaks have emerged due to the large-scale protests. Approximately 900 prisoners escaped from Pokhara prison alone. Meanwhile, protestors attacked Nakhu prison in Kathmandu, leading to the release of all inmates. Furthermore, a total of 572 prisoners escaped from Jaleshwar prison in Mahottari after protestors outside and inmates inside collaborated to breach the prison walls.
  • The fire that broke out at Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Bharatpur on Tuesday evening was still raging on Wednesday morning. Smoke continues to billow from the local offices of the Nepali Congress, UML, and Maoist Centre parties.
  • The army is patrolling the streets of major cities to maintain security. Nepali army personnel have been patrolling major cities, including the Kathmandu Valley, since morning. The army has appealed to the public through loudspeakers not to participate in the protests and to help maintain peace and security.
  • The UN chief has urged restraint and investigation into the protests in Nepal. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that he is closely monitoring the situation in Nepal and expressed sorrow over the deaths during the ongoing protests. He also called on the authorities to uphold human rights laws and stated that protests should be peaceful, respecting both life and property.

Updated on:

10 Sept 2025 09:35 am

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 09:30 am

