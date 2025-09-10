Nepal Protests: Kathmandu airport now under army control, 1,400 prisoners escape from two jails; read latest updates

In Nepal, the young generation (Gen Z) is staging extremely violent protests against the government. The worsening situation can be seen from the fact that, after the massive unrest, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had to resign from his post.
Meanwhile, after India, Russia has also called for Nepal to overcome this major crisis. It has also advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation calms down.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that it is closely monitoring the ongoing violent situation in Nepal. No Russian citizens were among the victims, and the situation remains calm around the Russian embassy in Kathmandu.
Russian citizens have been advised to postpone their trips to Nepal. Those already in Nepal have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid crowds, follow the instructions of local authorities, and contact the embassy if necessary.
Violent youth set fire to major national institutions, including the Supreme Court, High Court, and District Courts, on Tuesday. Fires continue to burn in several locations.
Protestors also targeted key government buildings, including the main administrative centre Singh Durbar, the President's Office, the residences of top political leaders including Prime Minister Oli, and the headquarters of major political parties. Widespread vandalism occurred.