Two Children Dead, Over 20 Injured in Nepal Minibus Accident

Nepal Minibus Accident (Image: Patrika)
A heart-wrenching road accident in Nepal's Lumbini Province on Monday plunged the entire area into silence. Two innocent children died on the spot when a mini-bus rolled down a slope, while more than 20 passengers were seriously injured. This accident is once again raising questions about road safety, where speeding and poor roads are becoming a cause of death.
According to information, the incident occurred in a remote area of Lumbini Province, where the mini-bus was carrying passengers through a hilly route. Suddenly, the driver lost control, causing the bus to slip off the road and roll down a steep slope. Among those who died in the accident were a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, who were travelling with their families on the bus. Both children died on the spot, leaving their families in deep grief.
Chief of the District Police Office, Divas GC, stated that a total of 24 people were injured, four of whom are in a critical condition. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors decided to transfer them to higher medical centres after providing first aid. According to media reports, most of the injured are local residents who were travelling on the bus for their daily work.
Expressing sorrow over the accident, immediate relief has been announced to be released for the treatment of the injured. He said, "This tragic incident reminds us to be more stringent on road safety." Local people are also demanding road repairs and driver training.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending