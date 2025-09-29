Two Children Dead, Over 20 Injured in Nepal Minibus Accident

According to information, the incident occurred in a remote area of Lumbini Province, where the mini-bus was carrying passengers through a hilly route. Suddenly, the driver lost control, causing the bus to slip off the road and roll down a steep slope. Among those who died in the accident were a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, who were travelling with their families on the bus. Both children died on the spot, leaving their families in deep grief.