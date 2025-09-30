Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)
During a meeting at the White House on Monday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump, discussions were held on issues related to the war, including a ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu gave the green signal to the ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but he did not agree on one point.
During his talks with Trump, Netanyahu did not agree to recognise Palestine. The Israeli PM himself provided this information.
Israeli PM Netanyahu made it clear that the ceasefire proposal presented by the US President during his talks with Trump does not mention a Palestinian state. However, Trump stated that the Palestinians would receive official territory for themselves.
While Israel has agreed to Trump's ceasefire proposal, there has been no response from Hamas on the matter so far. The ceasefire proposal includes a condition for Hamas to surrender its weapons. Hamas has been against surrendering its weapons from the beginning.
