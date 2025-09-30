Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

During a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu did not agree on one particular issue. Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

During a meeting at the White House on Monday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump, discussions were held on issues related to the war, including a ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu gave the green signal to the ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but he did not agree on one point.

Netanyahu Did Not Agree to Recognise Palestine

During his talks with Trump, Netanyahu did not agree to recognise Palestine. The Israeli PM himself provided this information.

Ceasefire Proposal Does Not Mention a Palestinian State

Israeli PM Netanyahu made it clear that the ceasefire proposal presented by the US President during his talks with Trump does not mention a Palestinian state. However, Trump stated that the Palestinians would receive official territory for themselves.

Will Hamas Accept the Proposal?

While Israel has agreed to Trump's ceasefire proposal, there has been no response from Hamas on the matter so far. The ceasefire proposal includes a condition for Hamas to surrender its weapons. Hamas has been against surrendering its weapons from the beginning.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 04:57 pm

English News / World / Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

Country with no perfume, japan perfume rules, perfume rules in japan, country with perfume laws, Perfume rules in foreign countries, Indian woman on perfume rules,
World

Trump May Provide Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Vance Reveals Why

Donald Trump
World

Quetta Bomb Blast: 10 Dead, 32 Injured Near Frontier Corps Headquarters

Blast
World

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Doha Attack, Apologises to Qatar

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump
World

Strongman Pulls Two Ships Weighing 1,150 Tonnes With His Teeth, Video Will Astonish You

Man pulled two ships with his teeth
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.