Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Netanyahu Likens Doha Airstrike to US Post-9/11 Actions

In Doha, the capital of Qatar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the recent Israeli air strikes to the US response following 9/11. Let's examine how.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - Washington Post)

Several explosions rocked the Katara area of Doha, the capital of Qatar, at approximately 3 pm local time on 9 September. These explosions resulted from an Israeli air strike targeting senior Hamas leaders. At the time of the attack, the Hamas leaders were reportedly discussing a ceasefire proposal in Gaza. The Israeli military targeted the residential buildings of members of Hamas's political bureau. Six Hamas members were killed in the air strike. According to Qatar, an internal security officer also died, and several civilians were injured.

Condemnation of Israeli Attack in Doha

The Qatari government, along with several other countries, has condemned the Israeli air strike. However, Israel has stated that its military conducted precise strikes to avoid civilian casualties.

“We did what America did after 9/11”

In a statement on the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I want to tell Qatar and all those countries that harbour terrorists: either expel them from your countries or bring them to justice. If this does not happen, we will do the same again as we did before. Israel has done nothing wrong. After 9/11, America did what we have done and are doing after the attack on Israel on 7 October.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 05:48 pm

English News / World / Netanyahu Likens Doha Airstrike to US Post-9/11 Actions
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.