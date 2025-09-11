Netanyahu Likens Doha Airstrike to US Post-9/11 Actions

Several explosions rocked the Katara area of Doha, the capital of Qatar, at approximately 3 pm local time on 9 September. These explosions resulted from an Israeli air strike targeting senior Hamas leaders. At the time of the attack, the Hamas leaders were reportedly discussing a ceasefire proposal in Gaza. The Israeli military targeted the residential buildings of members of Hamas's political bureau. Six Hamas members were killed in the air strike. According to Qatar, an internal security officer also died, and several civilians were injured.
The Qatari government, along with several other countries, has condemned the Israeli air strike. However, Israel has stated that its military conducted precise strikes to avoid civilian casualties.
In a statement on the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I want to tell Qatar and all those countries that harbour terrorists: either expel them from your countries or bring them to justice. If this does not happen, we will do the same again as we did before. Israel has done nothing wrong. After 9/11, America did what we have done and are doing after the attack on Israel on 7 October.”