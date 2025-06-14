New Date Set for Space Flight: Group Captain Shukla to Launch on June 19th

Mission Delayed Due to Liquid Oxygen Leak Shubhanshu Shukla’s flight, originally scheduled for 10 June, was postponed due to a liquid oxygen leak detected in the Falcon 9 rocket. Scientists identified the leak in the rocket’s booster, necessitating the launch delay. Following this, ISRO, Axiom, and SpaceX scientists worked to resolve the issue. Axiom Space confirmed that the leak has been repaired and the rocket booster has undergone further checks, confirming its safety.

Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA, has initiated an investigation into an anomaly detected in the pressure of the Nauka service module on the International Space Station (ISS). This module, a Russian component, recently underwent repairs. Axiom stated that they are working with NASA to resolve this issue; while no immediate threat is perceived, precautionary measures are being taken.

Four Passengers, Including Shubhanshu, to Travel to ISS On 19 June, four individuals, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, will embark on a journey to the International Space Station using a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft. The mission will involve scientific experiments and the study of human life in space.