New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

Jabbar’s ISIS Links The investigation into the New Orleans attack uncovered an ISIS flag in Jabbar’s truck. Furthermore, pre-attack social media posts revealed Jabbar’s self-professed admiration for the Islamic State and his intention to commit mass violence. Consequently, the FBI launched a terrorism investigation, confirming Jabbar’s affiliation with ISIS.

Lone Wolf Attack Initial suspicions suggested Jabbar may have had accomplices. However, the FBI has since clarified that he acted alone in carrying out the terrorist attack.

Two Bombs Found The FBI investigation revealed further shocking details. CCTV footage showed Jabbar planting two homemade bombs in the French Quarter. These devices, constructed at his residence, were intended to inflict even greater casualties. However, the bombs were discovered before detonation.