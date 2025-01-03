scriptNew Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing | Latest News | Patrika News
world

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

The FBI investigation revealed further shocking details. CCTV footage showed Jabbar planting two homemade bombs in the French Quarter.

New DelhiJan 03, 2025 / 01:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Tragedy struck New Orleans, United States of America, in the early hours of 1 January. At approximately 3:15 am, a 42-year-old man, driving at high speed, ploughed his truck into a New Year’s celebration on Bourbon Street. He then opened fire on the revelers, causing widespread panic and a desperate scramble for safety. The attack resulted in 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The assailant was subsequently shot and killed by police. He was later identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old former US military serviceman.

Jabbar’s ISIS Links

The investigation into the New Orleans attack uncovered an ISIS flag in Jabbar’s truck. Furthermore, pre-attack social media posts revealed Jabbar’s self-professed admiration for the Islamic State and his intention to commit mass violence. Consequently, the FBI launched a terrorism investigation, confirming Jabbar’s affiliation with ISIS.

Lone Wolf Attack

Initial suspicions suggested Jabbar may have had accomplices. However, the FBI has since clarified that he acted alone in carrying out the terrorist attack.

Two Bombs Found

The FBI investigation revealed further shocking details. CCTV footage showed Jabbar planting two homemade bombs in the French Quarter. These devices, constructed at his residence, were intended to inflict even greater casualties. However, the bombs were discovered before detonation.

Contents of Jabbar’s Trailer

A search of Jabbar’s Houston, Texas trailer yielded disturbing findings. In addition to bomb-making materials, investigators discovered a Quran containing passages promoting violence and a life of chaos.

News / world / New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

world

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

in 5 hours

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Sports

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

in 5 hours

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

17 hours ago

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

Health

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

in 5 hours

Latest world

Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

world

Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

21 hours ago

Truck Attack in New Orleans: 15 Dead, ISIS Flag Found

world

Truck Attack in New Orleans: 15 Dead, ISIS Flag Found

21 hours ago

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

world

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

4 days ago

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Miscellenous World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.