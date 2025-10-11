New Research Reveals Higher Risk of Sudden Death in Epileptic Patients Living Alone

Epilepsy is a fatal disease. It is a neurological disorder that causes recurrent seizures due to abnormal brain activity. These seizures can manifest as convulsions, unconsciousness, or unusual behaviour. It can occur at any age, and its causes can include heredity, brain injury, or other health problems. Although it can be treated with medication, lifestyle changes, and sometimes surgery, epilepsy patients face significant difficulties, making it crucial to care for them. Recently, a major revelation has emerged from research concerning epilepsy patients.