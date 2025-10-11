New Research Reveals Higher Risk of Sudden Death in Epileptic Patients Living Alone

Epilepsy patient (Photo: Patrika)
Epilepsy is a fatal disease. It is a neurological disorder that causes recurrent seizures due to abnormal brain activity. These seizures can manifest as convulsions, unconsciousness, or unusual behaviour. It can occur at any age, and its causes can include heredity, brain injury, or other health problems. Although it can be treated with medication, lifestyle changes, and sometimes surgery, epilepsy patients face significant difficulties, making it crucial to care for them. Recently, a major revelation has emerged from research concerning epilepsy patients.
A research study has identified the cause of sudden or unexpected deaths (SUDEP) in epilepsy. A large-scale study recently conducted at 9 medical centres in America and Britain has revealed that epilepsy patients who live alone or experience frequent seizures, especially at night, have a significantly higher risk of sudden death.
This research was conducted over ten years on 2,632 patients, including both children and adults. The results of this study were recently published, indicating that 38 individuals died due to SUDEP. This means that approximately 5 out of every 1,000 epilepsy patients died suddenly. The research was published in 'The Lancet'.
According to the research, the risk of sudden death increases up to 7 times in patients living alone. Patients who experience three or more seizures per year also have a higher risk of sudden death. Additionally, these patients are at a greater risk of prolonged breathing cessation during or after a seizure.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending