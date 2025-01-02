scriptTruck Attack in New Orleans: 15 Dead, ISIS Flag Found | Latest News | Patrika News
Truck Attack in New Orleans: 15 Dead, ISIS Flag Found

A truck attack in New Orleans has claimed 15 lives, sparking fears of terrorism after an ISIS flag was found in the vehicle. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the tragedy.

Jan 02, 2025

Patrika Desk

इसी ट्रक से आरोपी ने लोगों को कुचला (फोटो- ABC News)

A horrific attack took place in New Orleans, USA on New Year’s Day 2025. A large crowd had gathered near the French Quarter to celebrate when a man drove a truck into the throng, running over people and then opening fire. At least 15 people have died, and 25 more are injured. The FBI is investigating.

Who is Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

According to Reuters, Shamsud-Din Jabbar (42) was a former US soldier who served for 13 years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. A US citizen from Texas, he worked as a Human Resource Specialist and Information Technology Specialist in the US Army from 2007 to 2015. He then joined the Army Reserve as an IT expert until 2020, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Jabbar Did Not Act Alone

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police at the scene. While the motive remains unclear, the FBI is investigating and expects to release a report soon. Federal and local law enforcement officials have stated that Jabbar did not act alone and are searching for accomplices.

ISIS Flag Found in Suspect’s Truck

The FBI is investigating the New Orleans attack as a potential act of terrorism. An ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) flag was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Biden and Trump Respond

President Joe Biden stated that he has been receiving regular updates from US federal law enforcement and security teams, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans. He confirmed the FBI is leading the investigation and treating the incident as an act of terrorism. He expressed gratitude for the swift response of local law enforcement and pledged full federal support.
Donald Trump criticised Democrats and President Biden, claiming on Truth Social that the attack proves his previous statements about crime in the US. He expressed condolences to the victims and pledged support to New Orleans.

Crowd Gathered for New Year’s Celebrations

Hundreds of people had gathered near the French Quarter for an open-air concert when the truck drove into the crowd on Canal and Bourbon Streets at approximately 3:15 PM local time. The driver then opened fire.

