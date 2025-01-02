Truck Attack in New Orleans: 15 Dead, ISIS Flag Found

The driver, identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen, died in a shootout with police. An ISIS flag and weapons were recovered from the vehicle. Potential explosive devices were found in the French Quarter https://t.co/sD4FyWSXnD pic.twitter.com/2OfMICgFMA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2025 Who is Shamsud-Din Jabbar? According to Reuters, Shamsud-Din Jabbar (42) was a former US soldier who served for 13 years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. A US citizen from Texas, he worked as a Human Resource Specialist and Information Technology Specialist in the US Army from 2007 to 2015. He then joined the Army Reserve as an IT expert until 2020, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. According to Reuters, Shamsud-Din Jabbar (42) was a former US soldier who served for 13 years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. A US citizen from Texas, he worked as a Human Resource Specialist and Information Technology Specialist in the US Army from 2007 to 2015. He then joined the Army Reserve as an IT expert until 2020, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant.

New Orleans is reeling in horror after a New Year's Eve terror attack when a pickup truck, drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street and resulted in at least 10 deaths and more than 30… pic.twitter.com/G3iSP5X73c — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) January 1, 2025 Jabbar Did Not Act Alone Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police at the scene. While the motive remains unclear, the FBI is investigating and expects to release a report soon. Federal and local law enforcement officials have stated that Jabbar did not act alone and are searching for accomplices.

Investigators identified Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, as the suspect who "intentionally" drove a pickup truck into a crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 10 people and injuring over two dozen. The attack is being investigated as an "act of terrorism," according to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/q9rc2aIawW — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 1, 2025 ISIS Flag Found in Suspect's Truck The FBI is investigating the New Orleans attack as a potential act of terrorism. An ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) flag was found in the suspect's vehicle.

Biden and Trump Respond President Joe Biden stated that he has been receiving regular updates from US federal law enforcement and security teams, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans. He confirmed the FBI is leading the investigation and treating the incident as an act of terrorism. He expressed gratitude for the swift response of local law enforcement and pledged full federal support.

Donald Trump criticised Democrats and President Biden, claiming on Truth Social that the attack proves his previous statements about crime in the US. He expressed condolences to the victims and pledged support to New Orleans.