Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years for criminal conspiracy in election funding case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison. He was accused of involvement in a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for his election campaign.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Nicolas Sarkozy

(Photo: IANS)

Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for 5 Years: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at Paris's La Santé prison on Tuesday to serve a five-year jail sentence. He had previously expressed his emotions on social media platforms, stating in a lengthy post that he was innocent and expressing his conviction that truth would ultimately prevail.

The Allegations Against Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy, who served as President of France from 2007 to 2012, was accused in September of criminal conspiracy to plan the fundraising for his 2007 election campaign from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He was sentenced to five years in prison in this case. Nicolas Sarkozy has become the first former French president to go to jail. He was taken to Paris's La Santé prison on Tuesday.

Nicolas Sarkozy's Statement on the Prison Sentence

A message was published on Sarkozy's social media account stating: "I am innocent," and calling his imprisonment a "judicial scandal." The lengthy post read: "My thoughts are with French citizens of all classes and opinions. I want to tell them that this morning, it is not a former president who is being locked up, but an innocent man."

Videos of Sarkozy Also Going Viral

Separately, some videos of Nicolas Sarkozy have emerged on social media showing him leaving his home hand-in-hand with his singer wife, Carla Bruni.

My Voice is Loud, So I Should Not Be Pitied

Nicolas Sarkozy stated, "I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal that I have endured for more than 10 years. This is a case of illegal financing without any funding! A long-term judicial investigation initiated on the basis of a document whose false confirmation has now been established. I am not asking for any favours or any concessions. I should not be pitied, because my voice is loud. I should not be pitied because my wife and children are with me, and my countless friends are also with me."

Truth Will Prevail, But It Will Come at a Great Cost

He further wrote, "But today, I am deeply saddened for France, which finds itself humiliated by this spirit of vengeance that has amplified hatred. I have no doubt. Truth will prevail, but it will come at a very heavy price."

Many Famous Prisoners Are Held in La Santé Prison

According to Euro News, Nicolas Sarkozy will be housed in La Santé prison. This prison has witnessed many historical events. Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as President of France from 2007 to 2012, will serve his sentence in a prison that held some of the most famous inmates of the 19th century. These include Captain Alfred Dreyfus, who was convicted of treason in a famous anti-Semitic case. It also included the Venezuelan terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal, who carried out several terrorist attacks on French soil.

What Did the Judge Hearing the Case Comment?

In a ruling last month, a Paris judge stated that Sarkozy should begin serving his prison sentence without waiting for the hearing of his appeal.

The National Financial Prosecutor's Office provided Sarkozy with detailed information about his detention last Monday, but the details were not made public. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that Sarkozy would enter La Santé on Tuesday and that he would meet him personally to ensure security requirements were met.

(Source-IANS)

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 05:42 pm

English News / World / Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years for criminal conspiracy in election funding case

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Looming Challenges

Sanae Takaichi
World

H-1B Visa Holders Get Major Relief, Exempted from $100,000 Fee, Trump Administration's Decision Benefits Millions of Indians

Donald Trump
World

Trump Threatens China with 155% Tariffs, Pressures Trade Deal by November 1

US President Donald Trump Challenge before China Xi Jinping
World

Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Claims, Says 'Keep Dreaming'

Iran Supreme Leader
World

Chandrayaan-2 Studies Coronal Mass Ejections' Impact on Moon

Chandrayaan-2
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.