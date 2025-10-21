Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years for criminal conspiracy in election funding case

Nicolas Sarkozy stated, "I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal that I have endured for more than 10 years. This is a case of illegal financing without any funding! A long-term judicial investigation initiated on the basis of a document whose false confirmation has now been established. I am not asking for any favours or any concessions. I should not be pitied, because my voice is loud. I should not be pitied because my wife and children are with me, and my countless friends are also with me."