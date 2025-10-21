Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years for criminal conspiracy in election funding case

(Photo: IANS)
Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for 5 Years: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at Paris's La Santé prison on Tuesday to serve a five-year jail sentence. He had previously expressed his emotions on social media platforms, stating in a lengthy post that he was innocent and expressing his conviction that truth would ultimately prevail.
Sarkozy, who served as President of France from 2007 to 2012, was accused in September of criminal conspiracy to plan the fundraising for his 2007 election campaign from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He was sentenced to five years in prison in this case. Nicolas Sarkozy has become the first former French president to go to jail. He was taken to Paris's La Santé prison on Tuesday.
A message was published on Sarkozy's social media account stating: "I am innocent," and calling his imprisonment a "judicial scandal." The lengthy post read: "My thoughts are with French citizens of all classes and opinions. I want to tell them that this morning, it is not a former president who is being locked up, but an innocent man."
Separately, some videos of Nicolas Sarkozy have emerged on social media showing him leaving his home hand-in-hand with his singer wife, Carla Bruni.
Nicolas Sarkozy stated, "I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal that I have endured for more than 10 years. This is a case of illegal financing without any funding! A long-term judicial investigation initiated on the basis of a document whose false confirmation has now been established. I am not asking for any favours or any concessions. I should not be pitied, because my voice is loud. I should not be pitied because my wife and children are with me, and my countless friends are also with me."
He further wrote, "But today, I am deeply saddened for France, which finds itself humiliated by this spirit of vengeance that has amplified hatred. I have no doubt. Truth will prevail, but it will come at a very heavy price."
According to Euro News, Nicolas Sarkozy will be housed in La Santé prison. This prison has witnessed many historical events. Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as President of France from 2007 to 2012, will serve his sentence in a prison that held some of the most famous inmates of the 19th century. These include Captain Alfred Dreyfus, who was convicted of treason in a famous anti-Semitic case. It also included the Venezuelan terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal, who carried out several terrorist attacks on French soil.
In a ruling last month, a Paris judge stated that Sarkozy should begin serving his prison sentence without waiting for the hearing of his appeal.
The National Financial Prosecutor's Office provided Sarkozy with detailed information about his detention last Monday, but the details were not made public. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that Sarkozy would enter La Santé on Tuesday and that he would meet him personally to ensure security requirements were met.
