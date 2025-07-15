Nimisha Priya's Execution Stayed: No Hanging on July 16th

The execution of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, which was scheduled for 16 July in Yemen, has been temporarily stayed. This is a significant relief for her family and well-wishers. However, the new execution date remains unknown.
Sources indicate that Yemeni authorities have imposed a stay on Nimisha's execution. The Indian government made every effort to prevent her execution.
The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court that the Indian government offered up to ₹8.5 crore as blood money to the victim's family in Yemen to save Nimisha from the death penalty, but the offer was refused. They stated that it was a matter of honour.
The efforts of the Indian government are now showing positive results. Reports suggest that Indian officials are in contact with Yemeni prison authorities and the prosecutor's office, and are taking the matter seriously.
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kolengode in Palakkad district, Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2008 to support her parents. She worked in several hospitals before eventually deciding to open her own clinic.
In 2017, a dispute arose between her and her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, over money. Family members stated that Nimisha allegedly injected Mahdi with a sedative to recover her confiscated passport.
Unfortunately, he died from an overdose. She was arrested while attempting to flee the country and convicted of murder in 2018.
In 2020, a lower court sentenced her to death, a verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, although the option of blood money remained open to save her.