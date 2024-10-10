Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

Completely New Proteins Note that 62-year-old Baker is a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Meanwhile, 48-year-old Hassabis is the CEO of Google DeepMind, a Google AI research subsidiary, where 39-year-old Jumper also works as a senior research scientist. The Nobel Prize-awarding institution has stated that Hassabis and Jumper have used Artificial Intelligence to predict the structures of almost all known proteins, while Baker has mastered the creation of new proteins.

Receiving the Award Hassabis thanked DeepMind and Google, and his colleague John Jumper, saying, “Honestly, it’s completely surreal, it’s amazing.” He added, “We’ve known David Baker for a few years now, and he’s done some truly fundamental work on protein design.” “So, receiving the award with him is truly exciting.” This is the second award this week that has recognized work related to Artificial Intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of machine learning and large language models in science.