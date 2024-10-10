scriptNobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Baker, Hassabis and Jumper have won the Nobel Chemistry Prize, awarded for their work on the building blocks of life.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

This combo of pictures show American biochemist David Baker, from left, American researcher John Jumper and Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind Technologies

This combo of pictures show American biochemist David Baker, from left, American researcher John Jumper and Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind Technologies

The Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024 has been awarded to American scientists David Baker and John Jumper, and British scientist Demis Hassabis. They have been awarded the prize for their groundbreaking work on deciphering protein structures and creating new proteins. American Professor Baker has developed tools to create new proteins, while Google DeepMind scientists Hassabis and Jumper have used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict protein structures.

Completely New Proteins

Note that 62-year-old Baker is a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Meanwhile, 48-year-old Hassabis is the CEO of Google DeepMind, a Google AI research subsidiary, where 39-year-old Jumper also works as a senior research scientist. The Nobel Prize-awarding institution has stated that Hassabis and Jumper have used Artificial Intelligence to predict the structures of almost all known proteins, while Baker has mastered the creation of new proteins.

Receiving the Award

Hassabis thanked DeepMind and Google, and his colleague John Jumper, saying, “Honestly, it’s completely surreal, it’s amazing.” He added, “We’ve known David Baker for a few years now, and he’s done some truly fundamental work on protein design.” “So, receiving the award with him is truly exciting.” This is the second award this week that has recognized work related to Artificial Intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of machine learning and large language models in science.

News / world / Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 9 minutes

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 1 hour

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 4 hours

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

Special

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

in 2 hours

Latest world

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

world

Nobel Chemistry Prize 2024: Protein Pioneer Baker, Hassabis and Jumper Awarded

in 5 hours

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

world

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

in 5 hours

Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him the Best Human Being

world

Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him the Best Human Being

in 5 hours

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

world

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.