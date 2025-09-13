Nobel Committee Rejects Trump's Pressure Regarding Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize: US President Donald Trump's eagerness for the Nobel Peace Prize is no secret. Trump has repeatedly claimed to have stopped seven wars and believes he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. He has even sought recommendations from several countries, including Pakistan, Israel, and Azerbaijan. However, Trump's pressure tactics seem to have had no effect on Norway's Nobel Prize Committee. The Norwegian Nobel Committee states that their decisions are not influenced by any pressure. They make their decisions with complete autonomy and independence.
In an interview with the media, Nobel Committee Secretary Christian Berg Harpviken said, "It is true that there is considerable media discussion about a particular candidate. But it is also true that this does not affect our decision. We make our decisions according to our own standards."
According to media reports, his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize is also behind the recent deterioration in his relations with India. Trump wanted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nominate him, but India did not consider this.
It is noteworthy that the announcement of this year's Nobel Prizes is scheduled for 10 October. According to estimates, Trump's chances of receiving the award this time are very low. Experts have even gone so far as to say that if Trump were to receive the award now, it would destroy the prize's credibility. Indian superstar Salman Khan also quipped about Trump, saying that those who are creating the most unrest want the peace prize!