Nobel Prize 2025: Selection Process Begins, Trump Out of Running for Peace Prize

Thousands of names are proposed each year, and this list is sealed in a security vault for 50 years. This year, 338 individuals have been nominated, including the International Criminal Court, NATO, Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung, and Canadian human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler. Some leaders, such as Donald Trump, were also reported to be nominated, but their proposals arrived after the deadline (January 31) and were therefore invalid. It is known that US Congresswoman Jody Carter, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.