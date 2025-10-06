Nobel Prize 2025: Three Scientists Awarded for Discoveries Related to ‘Peripheral Immune Tolerance’

Nobel Prize (Image: ANI)
Nobel Prize 2025: The Nobel Committee announced the prize for medicine on October 6, 2025. This prestigious award has been jointly presented to American scientists Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Japanese researcher Shimon Sakaguchi. The award is for their discoveries related to 'peripheral immune tolerance' (the tolerance of the immune system in the outer parts of the body).
Peripheral immune tolerance is a crucial bodily process that prevents the immune system from attacking healthy tissues. Scientists discovered that the Foxp3 protein regulates regulatory T cells, which are instrumental in preventing autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Their discoveries have revolutionised cancer immunotherapy and organ transplantation. It is believed that this discovery, which controls the body's defence system, will bring about a revolution in cancer and transplantation.
Brunkow identified the Foxp3 gene in the 1990s, while Ramsdell and Sakaguchi elucidated its function. The Nobel Committee stated, "This discovery has proven extremely beneficial for human health." The prize money is approximately 11 million Swedish Krona (about $1 million), which will be divided among the three laureates.
The three scientists collectively demonstrated that peripheral tolerance, in addition to central tolerance, is essential. Medicines discovered by them are now in use, such as Tregs therapy for autoimmune diseases. This award underscores the role of tolerance in medical science, which will pave the way for new medicines in the future. The scientific community has hailed it as a milestone in immunology.
