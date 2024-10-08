Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

scriptNobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery | Latest News | Patrika News
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: The Nobel Prize in Medicine for 2024 has been awarded to American scientists for the discovery of micro RNA. The awarding institution announced on Monday that scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of micro RNA and its role in gene regulation. They will receive a prize amount of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million). As every year, the Medicine Prize is the first Nobel Prize, which is the most prestigious award in the fields of Medicine, Literature, and Peace, and the remaining five prizes will be announced in the coming days.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded since 1901 to recognize achievements in the fields of Medicine, Literature, and Peace, while Economics was added later.

Different institutions award prizes in various fields, with the Peace Prize being the only one awarded in Oslo instead of Stockholm. Last year’s Medicine Prize was awarded to Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and American colleague Drew Weissman for their discoveries that paved the way for COVID-19 vaccines, which helped control the pandemic.

Rich history of Nobel prize

Many renowned researchers have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, including Ivan Pavlov in 1904 for his experiments on the behaviour of dogs, and Alexander Fleming in 1945 for the discovery of penicillin.
The Nobel Prize winners in the fields of Science, Literature, and Economics receive their awards on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, at a ceremony followed by a grand banquet at the Stockholm City Hall. The Peace Prize winners attend separate celebrations in Oslo on the same day.

