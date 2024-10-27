scriptNobel Prize winner Narges’ sentence increased in Iran, know why she is imprisoned | Latest News | Patrika News
Nobel Prize winner Narges’ sentence increased in Iran, know why she is imprisoned

Iran: Increasing the sentence of a prisoner is a big deal, but when it comes to a Nobel Prize winner, it’s even more painful. This is the case:

New DelhiOct 27, 2024 / 02:08 pm

Patrika Desk

A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Narges Mohammadi, has been sentenced to six more months in prison. The human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, is facing additional imprisonment in Iran for her activism, which has sparked international outrage. A group campaigning for her release said that Iranian authorities have sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to an additional six months in prison. The Free Narges coalition stated in a statement that Mohammadi was sentenced to imprisonment on October 19 for “disobeying orders and resisting.”
Her family said on November 6, 2023, that Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi had started a hunger strike in an Iranian prison, protesting the lack of medical care and the mandatory hijab for women in the Islamic Republic. The strike began on November 6, 2023.

Narges Mohammadi was arrested in 2021 when she tried to visit the memorial of a person killed during the 2019 nationwide protests against fuel price hikes. Narges Mohammadi is a renowned Iranian human rights activist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. She is known for speaking out against the hijab and demanding justice for political prisoners. Recently, she has been sentenced to an additional six months in prison, accused of “disobeying orders and resisting.”

Iranian Prison Hunger Strike

Her family said on November 6, 2023, that Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi had started a hunger strike in an Iranian prison, protesting the lack of medical care and the mandatory hijab for women in the Islamic Republic.

Pressure on the government

Narges has been on a hunger strike in prison, protesting the lack of medical care and the mandatory hijab, which has made her situation even more critical. Her case has drawn international attention, and many human rights organizations have launched a campaign for her, putting pressure on the Iranian government. Narges’ case is crucial in exposing the human rights situation in Iran, and her arrest has sparked widespread protests globally.

