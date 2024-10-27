Nobel Prize winner Narges’ sentence increased in Iran, know why she is imprisoned

Her family said on November 6, 2023, that Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi had started a hunger strike in an Iranian prison, protesting the lack of medical care and the mandatory hijab for women in the Islamic Republic. The strike began on November 6, 2023.

Narges Mohammadi Narges Mohammadi was arrested in 2021 when she tried to visit the memorial of a person killed during the 2019 nationwide protests against fuel price hikes. Narges Mohammadi is a renowned Iranian human rights activist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. She is known for speaking out against the hijab and demanding justice for political prisoners. Recently, she has been sentenced to an additional six months in prison, accused of “disobeying orders and resisting.”

