North Korea's Kim Jong Un Prepares for War, Sparking Global Alarm

While Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a war, North Korea is also preparing for war. Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, has issued new instructions to his army.
According to media reports, Kim Jong Un has called on the North Korean army to prepare for real war and to annihilate the enemy in every battle.
On Thursday, video footage emerged showing North Korean soldiers firing shells from their artillery towards the sea. Kim was standing in the distance, observing the test firing through binoculars.
Kim Jong Un's new activity has caused a stir worldwide. It is noteworthy that North Korea is fully supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.
South Korean and Western intelligence agencies claim that Kim Jong Un sent over 10,000 security personnel to the Kursk region of Russia last year to fight against Ukraine. Along with the troops, he also deployed numerous cannons, missiles, and long-range rocket systems.
North Korea has earned significant revenue by selling ammunition to Russia in recent days.
The war has led to increased weapons production in North Korea. Russia is also paying North Korea for these weapons, according to a Ukrainian agency.
Meanwhile, South Korean officials say that approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and many others injured in battles during the war in areas bordering Russia.
North Korea has also used its KN-23 missiles against Ukraine. One of these missiles struck a residential building in Kyiv, killing 12 civilians.
It is worth noting that global sanctions have significantly strengthened the ties between North Korea and Russia. The two countries signed a military agreement last year.