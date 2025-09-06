Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Nostradamus's Dire Prediction for This Year: Widespread Chaos Predicted

Nostradamus is renowned for his prophecies, many of which have reportedly come true. His predictions for this year are particularly concerning.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Nostradamus
Nostradamus (Photo: Patrika)

2025 is nearing its end. No one can say for certain what the future holds. However, throughout history, some individuals have made remarkably accurate predictions about future events. Nostradamus is one such individual, considered by many to be history's most famous prophet. He is also known as the 'prophet of doom', as many of his frightening predictions have come true. He has also made several alarming predictions for this year.

This Year Will Bring Chaos!

Nostradamus's predictions for 2025 are causing widespread fear. He has made two particularly alarming predictions for this year. One is the escalation of tensions between the UK and the European Union, potentially leading to a serious political crisis. His second prediction is even more frightening: the possible return of the deadly Plague, which could cause widespread havoc.

Many Predictions Have Already Come True

Many of Nostradamus's predictions have already proven accurate. He correctly foresaw events such as the French Revolution, the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte, World War II and the rise of Hitler, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America.

Who Was Nostradamus?

Nostradamus's full name was Michel de Nostredame (Michel de Nostredame). He was born on 14 December 1503 in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence (Saint-Rémy-de-Provence), France. He was a 16th-century prophet, astrologer, and physician. He died on 2 July 1566 at the age of 62 in Salon-de-Provence (Salon-de-Provence), France.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 04:27 pm

English News / World / Nostradamus's Dire Prediction for This Year: Widespread Chaos Predicted
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.