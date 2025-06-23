scriptOperation Sindhu: Over 1700 Indian Citizens Evacuated from Iran and Israel Amidst Conflict | Latest News | Patrika News
Operation Sindhu: Over 1700 Indian Citizens Evacuated from Iran and Israel Amidst Conflict

Over 1700 Indians have been safely evacuated from Iran and Israel under India’s Operation Sindhu.

Jun 23, 2025 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindhu Evacuation

Over 1,700 Indian citizens have been safely evacuated from Iran and Israel under Operation Sindhu, an initiative undertaken by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. This special operation was launched to rescue Indians stranded in both countries amidst the ongoing conflicts. The Indian government swiftly acted to ensure the safe return of its citizens, launching airlift operations (MEA emergency flight) and establishing contact with several countries.

Return of Indian Citizens from Israel

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Israel had raised serious concerns about the safety of Indian citizens. The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel. In the first batch, over 4,000 Indian citizens were brought back to India via special airlift flights.

162 Indians Safely Reach Jordan from Israel War Zone

Most of these citizens were students and workers who were studying or working in Israel. The Indian embassy worked to relocate Indians from war-affected areas to safer locations. In coordination with airlines, Indian citizens were transported from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to India via special flights. In addition, 162 Indians have safely reached Jordan from the Israel war zone and will soon be brought to Delhi. Furthermore, it is reported that Indians reaching Jordan from Israel will be brought back to India from Amman, while another group of over 200 Indians is expected to reach Jordan by tomorrow, from where arrangements are being made to bring them to India.

Return of Indian Citizens from Iran

Besides Israel, a critical situation also arose for Indian citizens in Iran. The Indian embassy provided assistance under Operation Sindhu to help Indians stranded in Iran. Another group of 285 Indian citizens, from Mashhad, Iran, arrived in New Delhi on a special flight. So far, 1,713 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran, and 2-3 more special flights are scheduled in the coming days.

Citizens Urged to Contact Helpline Numbers

The Indian embassy assisted Indian citizens stranded in Iran in relocating from conflict zones to safer locations and urged all citizens to contact the respective 24/7 helpline numbers. The embassy advised these citizens to inform them of their situation via these helplines and request safe evacuation.

Repatriation Process Under Operation Sindhu

Operation of Special Flights: Indian citizens were brought back to India from Tel Aviv and Mashhad via special charter flights. Indian airlines, especially Air India, operated these flights.

Relocation to Safe Locations: The Indian government, through the Indian embassy, worked to relocate citizens from conflict zones to safer locations.
WhatsApp and Helpline Services: Special WhatsApp helpline numbers and email services were also launched for Indian citizens to easily contact and ensure their safety.

Helpline Numbers in Iran and Israel:

Iran (Tehran) Embassy Helpline Numbers:
+98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

WhatsApp Numbers: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

India (New Delhi) Control Room Helpline Numbers:

800118797 (Toll-free)

+91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp Number: +91-9968291988
Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Special Measures by the Government

The Indian government expedited its response during these emergencies and took swift action to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel and Iran. Citizens were relocated to safer locations and their repatriation was ensured through control rooms established by the Ministry of External Affairs and embassies. Furthermore, the Indian government maintained contact with the authorities of both countries through diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage and continued safety.

