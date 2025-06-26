Over 142,000 Millionaires to Relocate This Year

‘Plan B’ According to the report, this move for millionaires isn’t merely ‘migration’ but also a ‘Plan B’. Wealthy individuals aren’t necessarily abandoning their home countries; rather, they are securing residency or citizenship options in other nations to safeguard against future uncertainties.

UAE and USA are Preferred Options The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA) are favourite destinations for millionaires. The UAE’s zero income tax, political stability, infrastructure, and Golden Visa programme are major drivers of this exodus. Meanwhile, the USA’s EB-5 Investor Visa scheme, which has attracted over $50 billion in investment to date, is proving attractive to high-net-worth individuals.