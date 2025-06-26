scriptOver 142,000 Millionaires to Relocate This Year | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Over 142,000 Millionaires to Relocate This Year

A significant number of millionaires are expected to leave their home countries this year to settle elsewhere, according to startling new figures.

Jun 26, 2025 / 04:09 pm

Patrika Desk

A significant number of millionaires are planning to leave their home countries and settle elsewhere this year. In 2025, 142,000 millionaires worldwide – individuals possessing liquid assets exceeding one million dollars – are set to relocate. This figure is revealed in a report by Henley & Partners, renowned for its work on investment-based citizenship and residency programmes. This represents a shift not just in monetary terms but also in the global landscape of economic power. Nations are now competing not only for talent but also for wealthy individuals.

‘Plan B’

According to the report, this move for millionaires isn’t merely ‘migration’ but also a ‘Plan B’. Wealthy individuals aren’t necessarily abandoning their home countries; rather, they are securing residency or citizenship options in other nations to safeguard against future uncertainties.

UAE and USA are Preferred Options

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA) are favourite destinations for millionaires. The UAE’s zero income tax, political stability, infrastructure, and Golden Visa programme are major drivers of this exodus. Meanwhile, the USA’s EB-5 Investor Visa scheme, which has attracted over $50 billion in investment to date, is proving attractive to high-net-worth individuals.

Wealthy Indians Also Planning to Relocate

Approximately 16,500 millionaires are expected to obtain residency in other countries from the UK this year, marking the largest ever ‘wealth outflow’ in history. Around 7,800 millionaires from China (China), approximately 3,500 from India (India), and about 2,400 from South Korea (South Korea) are preparing to secure residency elsewhere. Furthermore, a substantial number of millionaires from France (France), Spain (Spain), and Germany (Germany) are also planning to relocate.

