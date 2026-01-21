NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days in Space and Performed 9 Spacewalks, Hangs Up Her Boots After a Historic 27-Year Career

Whenever a brave woman's name is mentioned in the world of space, Sunita Williams' name will be taken first. Sunita Williams, of Indian origin, who returned safely from space after cheating death and solved the unsolved mysteries of the universe, has now bid farewell to her long and illustrious innings with NASA. The news of her retirement has moved millions of people not only in America but also in her ancestral country, India. On January 21, 2026, NASA officially announced her retirement, which was considered effective from December 27, 2025. Sunita William has not only been a scientist and pilot but is also an inspiring face for millions of Indians, who kept their cultural roots alive even in space. Having spent 608 days in space and performed 9 spacewalks, Sunita is now embarking on a new innings.