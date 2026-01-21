21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days in Space and Performed 9 Spacewalks, Hangs Up Her Boots After a Historic 27-Year Career

NASA's veteran astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after a historic 27-year career. This report delves into Sunita's deep connection with India, having returned from space after cheating death.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Bhoomi Goyal

Jan 21, 2026

Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams (Image-X)

Whenever a brave woman's name is mentioned in the world of space, Sunita Williams' name will be taken first. Sunita Williams, of Indian origin, who returned safely from space after cheating death and solved the unsolved mysteries of the universe, has now bid farewell to her long and illustrious innings with NASA. The news of her retirement has moved millions of people not only in America but also in her ancestral country, India. On January 21, 2026, NASA officially announced her retirement, which was considered effective from December 27, 2025. Sunita William has not only been a scientist and pilot but is also an inspiring face for millions of Indians, who kept their cultural roots alive even in space. Having spent 608 days in space and performed 9 spacewalks, Sunita is now embarking on a new innings.

Return from the Brink of Death and Iron Resolve

Sunita Williams' name was most discussed recently when the entire world held its breath due to a technical malfunction in her spacecraft. At one point, it seemed impossible for her to return, but Sunita did not give up. She spent months on the space station and maintained her composure even in adverse conditions. Her safe return was nothing short of a miracle, proving that she is indeed a 'Superwoman'.

Deep Connection with Indian Soil

Although Sunita Williams was born in Ohio, USA, her heart always beat for India. Her father, Dr. Deepak Pandya, hailed from Jhulasan village in Gujarat. Sunita never forgot her roots.

Indian Culture in Space

Whenever she went on space missions, she carried Indian items like the 'Bhagavad Gita', a statue of Lord Ganesha, and samosas with her.

Sunita Williams' Connection with Her Village

She visited Gujarat several times and met the people of her village. For India, she is not just an astronaut but like a 'daughter of the house'.

The Pinnacle of Achievements That Will Inspire

Sunita Williams holds several major records in the world of space. She set a world record for the longest duration of 'spacewalks' by a female astronaut. She spent 608 days in space during her career. She has also been an experienced Navy Captain and pilot, successfully executing numerous complex missions.

Why is Her Retirement Special?

Sunita Williams' retirement, after being associated with NASA for 27 years, marks the end of an era. She not only served science but also taught girls from small towns around the world to dream. She proved that if intentions are strong, even the heights of the sky seem attainable. After retirement, she plans to spend her time training the next generation of astronauts and engaging in social work.

A New Flight into the Future

Sunita Williams' journey does not end here. She will always remain a symbol of pride for India. After her retirement, the Indian Space Agency (ISRO) can also benefit from her experiences. She is a legend who always kept the honour, pride, and glory of the Indian flag high in space.

Share the news:

Related Topics

ISRO

NASA

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Updated on:

21 Jan 2026 06:07 pm

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 06:06 pm

News / World / NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days in Space and Performed 9 Spacewalks, Hangs Up Her Boots After a Historic 27-Year Career

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Republic Day Alert: Major Terror Plot Uncovered, High Alert Issued Across Delhi and Kashmir

Republic Day Terror Alert
National News

Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo Sentenced to 23 Years for Attempting to Impose Martial Law and Role in Rebellion, Causing Global Stir

South Korea Former PM Sentence to Jail
World

Bloody clash between BNP and Jamaat leaves several injured ahead of February 12 general election

World

11 Injured as Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Facilities and Buildings

Russian oil refinery attacked by Ukraine
World

Trump’s flight to Davos disrupted by mid-air technical fault, forcing return to US

Donald Trump on Air Force One
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.