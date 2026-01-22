Trump to Indian journalists: ‘We will make a good deal with India’

Donald Trump. (PC: ChatGPT)
US President Donald Trump has shown a positive stance regarding a trade deal with India. Speaking to Indian journalists on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, Trump stated, "I have great respect for your Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is a great person and my friend. We are going to make a great deal."
Trump's remarks come at a time when the US has imposed a 50% tariff on India, which is one of the highest tariffs globally.
Although both countries have reiterated that trade deal negotiations are ongoing, no final decision has been reached yet.
Sergio Gore, who took over as the US Ambassador to India earlier this month, had said that India is a large country, and finalising this agreement is not an easy task, but both countries are fully committed to reaching an agreement. Gore also mentioned that the US President might visit India in the next one or two years.
Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lighthizer claimed that the India-US trade deal did not materialise because PM Modi did not call Trump.
However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs dismissed his statement, saying that PM Modi and Donald Trump had spoken over the phone eight times in 2025.
US President Donald Trump maintained his stance on Greenland while addressing the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. He remarked sarcastically, "I love Europe, but they are not going in the right direction."
Describing Greenland as a beautiful piece of ice, Trump said that no country other than the United States could protect Greenland. He added that the US never asks anything from anyone and said he did not want to become uncontrollable by using force, adding that he would not do so.
He further said that America is only asking for Greenland. The US saved Greenland during World War II and later handed it over to Denmark.
Regarding the stance of European countries on Greenland, Trump threatened, "If you can say yes, I will be happy. If you say no, we will remember it."
