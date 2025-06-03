Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

78 Recaptured Sindh province’s Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, stated that approximately 2,000 prisoners were brought out for a headcount following the earthquakes. During this time, 213 prisoners escaped; 78 have been recaptured, while 138 remain at large. One prisoner died in the ensuing gunfire, and three Frontier Corps personnel and one jail employee were injured.

Videos Go Viral on Social Media Videos circulating on social media show prisoners fleeing through the streets. In one video, two prisoners are heard saying they had been imprisoned for many years and were now free. Police, Rangers, and the Frontier Corps have cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale operation to apprehend the escaped prisoners.

🚨#BREAKING : 🇵🇰EARTHQUAKE CHAOS SPARKS MASS JAILBREAK IN KARACHI! 🔓🌍 Over 100 inmates escaped during quake evacuation!

👮 Guards disarmed & overpowered

💥 1 inmate dead, 3 officers shot

✅ 78 recaptured

❌ Dozens still on the run#Karachi #Pakistan #Jailbreak #Earthquake… pic.twitter.com/IkEbhoLK0g— ViralNewsHQ™ (@viralposts2323) June 3, 2025 Recapturing Fugitives Difficult Sindh's Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, described the event as one of Pakistan's largest jailbreaks. He stated that the situation is now under control, but apprehending the escaped prisoners in densely populated Karachi remains challenging. The jail housed mostly drug-related offenders, many of whom are reported to be mentally unstable.