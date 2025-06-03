scriptOver 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

Pakistan Earthquake: In Karachi, Pakistan, 216 prisoners escaped from Malir District Jail, taking advantage of the chaos caused by the earthquake.

BharatJun 03, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail

Pakistan Jailbreak: A shocking incident unfolded late Monday night in Karachi, Pakistan. 216 prisoners escaped from Malir District Jail, also known as ‘Bachcha Jail’, taking advantage of the chaos caused by a series of minor earthquakes. The incident has sent shockwaves through the city. According to jail authorities, Karachi experienced 9 to 11 minor tremors in the previous 48 hours, measuring between 2.6 and 3.6 on the Richter scale. These tremors weakened the jail’s outer wall. When prisoners were brought out of their cells for security reasons on Monday night, some inmates attacked guards, seized weapons, and breached the weakened wall to escape.

78 Recaptured

Sindh province’s Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, stated that approximately 2,000 prisoners were brought out for a headcount following the earthquakes. During this time, 213 prisoners escaped; 78 have been recaptured, while 138 remain at large. One prisoner died in the ensuing gunfire, and three Frontier Corps personnel and one jail employee were injured.

Videos Go Viral on Social Media

Videos circulating on social media show prisoners fleeing through the streets. In one video, two prisoners are heard saying they had been imprisoned for many years and were now free. Police, Rangers, and the Frontier Corps have cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale operation to apprehend the escaped prisoners.

Recapturing Fugitives Difficult

Sindh’s Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, described the event as one of Pakistan’s largest jailbreaks. He stated that the situation is now under control, but apprehending the escaped prisoners in densely populated Karachi remains challenging. The jail housed mostly drug-related offenders, many of whom are reported to be mentally unstable.

Questions Raised About Security

This incident raises serious questions about prison security in Pakistan. Experts note that seismic activity is common in Karachi, as the city lies at the junction of three tectonic plates. An investigation into the incident has been launched, and an assessment of the jail’s structural weaknesses is underway.

