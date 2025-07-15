Pakistan Airline's Blunder: Passenger Bound for Karachi Mistakenly Sent to Wrong Country

On July 7th, Shahzain, who was travelling on AirSial from Lahore to Karachi, was mistakenly sent to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shahzain, an electrical engineer, was returning to Karachi to be with his sick child. He showed his boarding pass at Lahore airport, but airline staff, without properly checking, seated him on an international flight to Jeddah. International flights require passports and visas, but the airline staff failed to check either. After a two-hour flight, when the plane didn't reach Karachi, Shahzain questioned the pilots, and the mistake was discovered.