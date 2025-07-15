15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Pakistan Airline's Blunder: Passenger Bound for Karachi Mistakenly Sent to Wrong Country

Pakistan Airlines has committed a blunder that has become the subject of much ridicule on social media. What is the full story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

AirSial Flight
Pakistan's AirSial Flight (Photo Credit: Patrika)

A shocking incident recently unfolded in Pakistan. A man was mistakenly put on the wrong flight and sent to another country. Malik Shahzain, who boarded a flight on July 7th from Lahore to Karachi, experienced something completely unexpected. Instead of Karachi, he ended up in a different country altogether.

What happened?

On July 7th, Shahzain, who was travelling on AirSial from Lahore to Karachi, was mistakenly sent to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shahzain, an electrical engineer, was returning to Karachi to be with his sick child. He showed his boarding pass at Lahore airport, but airline staff, without properly checking, seated him on an international flight to Jeddah. International flights require passports and visas, but the airline staff failed to check either. After a two-hour flight, when the plane didn't reach Karachi, Shahzain questioned the pilots, and the mistake was discovered.

Sent back to Pakistan

At Jeddah airport, Shahzain faced lengthy questioning as he lacked a passport and visa. After understanding the situation, Saudi authorities acknowledged the airline's negligence and instructed that Shahzain be sent back to Pakistan. However, AirSial sent him back to Lahore instead of Karachi, stating that he would have to buy a new ticket himself to reach Karachi. His luggage, however, arrived correctly in Karachi.

Shahzain sends legal notice to the airline

Following the incident, Shahzain has served AirSial with a legal notice, demanding compensation for the inconvenience and additional travel expenses caused by the airline's negligence. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the matter, and Lahore airport management has termed it as AirSial's negligence and irresponsibility. The Federal Investigation Agency is also investigating how a passenger was allowed to board an international flight without a passport and visa. AirSial has yet to issue any official apology or statement on the matter.

Social media users mock the incident

Social media users are mocking AirSial's blunder. Let's take a look at some of the humorous reactions to this incident.

15 Jul 2025 01:20 pm

