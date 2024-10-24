scriptPakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off | Latest News | Patrika News
world

Pakistan: Book Fair Sells 35 Books, But 800 Plates of Biryani Fly Off

This matter is now going viral on social media.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 09:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Book fair and biryani

Book Fair In Pakistan: In the city where two great Urdu literary figures, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Saadat Hasan Manto, belong, people are expected to have a great love for books. But during the book fair in Lahore, people showed more interest in eating biryani than buying books. Pakistanis are so crazy about food that at a recent book fair in Lahore, more biryani and shawarma were sold than books. This matter is now going viral on social media and people are discussing it a lot.
In the book fair, only a few books were sold, and people were more interested in eating and drinking. The main purpose of the book fair was to promote literature and culture, but it seems that the love for food has overshadowed it.

Only 35 books sold at Pakistan Book Fair

In a recent book fair in Pakistan, people showed more interest in food than in books. The book fair was organised to promote literature and culture, but it seems that the main attraction was food. According to reports from Pakistan, only 35 books were sold at the Lahore book fair, while over 1,200 shawarma and 800 plates of biryani were sold. Pakistanis say that this is perhaps the misfortune of literature lovers that the book fair was held in Lahore, which is considered the cultural and literary hub of Pakistan.
Lahore is Pakistan’s second-largest city and has historically been the center of intellectual and literary activities. Lahore is also the birthplace of many great poets, including Saadat Hasan Manto and Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

