Only 35 books sold at Pakistan Book Fair In a recent book fair in Pakistan, people showed more interest in food than in books. The book fair was organised to promote literature and culture, but it seems that the main attraction was food. According to reports from Pakistan, only 35 books were sold at the Lahore book fair, while over 1,200 shawarma and 800 plates of biryani were sold. Pakistanis say that this is perhaps the misfortune of literature lovers that the book fair was held in Lahore, which is considered the cultural and literary hub of Pakistan.

Lahore is Pakistan’s second-largest city and has historically been the center of intellectual and literary activities. Lahore is also the birthplace of many great poets, including Saadat Hasan Manto and Faiz Ahmad Faiz.