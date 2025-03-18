scriptPakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan Boosts Hafiz Saeed's Security After Associate's Assassination

The Pakistani administration and intelligence apparatus fear that Saeed may be the next target of such attacks.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 08:31 am

Patrika Desk

Hafiz Saeed: Pakistan has increased the security of Hafiz Saeed, the perpetrator of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and the head of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This heightened security follows the recent assassination of Abu Qatal, a close associate of Saeed. It is being reported that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, has increased the security of Hafiz Saeed and his son due to perceived threats.

ISI Reviews Hafiz Saeed’s Security

Following the Saturday assassination of Abu Qatal, a key associate of Hafiz Saeed and responsible for two terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and his security guard, the ISI (ISI) reviewed Hafiz Saeed’s security arrangements. The Pakistani administration and intelligence apparatus fear that Saeed may be the next target of such attacks.

Previously Targeted Despite Security

Hafiz Saeed has been the target of attacks even while under tight ISI security. In 2021, a suicide bomb exploded near his residence in Lahore, narrowly missing him.

Assassination of Associates

Two key associates of Hafiz Saeed, the perpetrator of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, and Lashkar commanders, Hanjala Adnan and Riyaz Ahmed alias Abu Kasim, were killed in 2023. Abdul Rehman Makki, a relative and mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, was killed in December 2024. According to intelligence sources, several wanted terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been moved to various secure locations within Pakistan.

Death Rumours on Social Media

Following the assassination of Abu Qatal and his security guard on Saturday, rumours of an attack on and the death of Hafiz Saeed spread on social media in Pakistan and India. The increased security around his residences in Pakistan and the government’s silence fuelled these rumours. Although Pakistani media later dismissed these reports, it acknowledged the threat to Saeed’s life.

Another Terrorist Killed

On Monday, another terrorist, Abdul Baki Noorzai, was shot dead by unknown assailants near Quetta Airport in Pakistan. Noorzai, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was reportedly involved in terrorist activities under the guise of a Mufti.

