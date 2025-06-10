Pakistan’s Mounting Debt The extent of Pakistan’s debt is staggering. Looking at the fiscal year 2024-25, the Pakistani economic review report is alarming. According to this report, Pakistan currently owes 76,00,00,00,000,000 Pakistani Rupees. Pakistan’s Finance Minister’s False Claims Amidst Rising Debt Pakistan’s debt continues to rise unabated. Loans from the IMF and other countries have provided no relief. Despite this, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, continues to make false statements. Aurangzeb recently claimed that the country’s economy has significantly improved over the past two years. However, the figures show a continuous decline rather than improvement in Pakistan’s economy.

The Public Suffers While Pakistan’s debt burden increases, it seems to have no impact on politicians. Their salaries and expenses remain untouched. The brunt of Pakistan’s economic crisis is borne by the public. The dire economic situation is driving up inflation. The prices of everyday necessities have skyrocketed in Pakistan. From food to petrol and diesel, prices are exorbitant, leaving the Pakistani public in dire straits.