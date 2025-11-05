Pakistan Denies Entry to 14 Indian Hindus on Special Occasion, Citing ‘You are not Sikhs’

14 Indian Hindus denied entry in Pakistan (Image: Patrika)
On the occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, an incident occurred with 14 Indian Hindu pilgrims that left them deeply disappointed. These pilgrims were travelling with a group of Sikhs to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. When they reached the Wagah border, the other Sikh pilgrims were granted entry, but these 14 Indian Hindu pilgrims were not permitted to do so.
Pakistani officials denied entry to the 14 Indian Hindu pilgrims based on their religion. Pakistani officials stated, "You are not Sikhs, therefore you cannot go."
These 14 pilgrims had completed their visa and other formalities. Despite this, Pakistani Rangers and immigration officials made them deboard the bus and did not allow them to proceed further. The officials denied them entry into Pakistan based on the religion mentioned in their documents, saying, "You are Hindus. Go and worship in your temples."
This incident is being protested in India. Indian officials have termed it discriminatory and against the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji. #BoycottPakistan is also trending on social media.
