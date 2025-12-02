Pakistan Sent Expired Goods to Sri Lanka in the Name of Aid, Colombo Officials Outraged

Pakistan sent expired goods to Sri Lanka (Photo: Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka, X Post)
Cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka has caused significant damage to life and property, resulting in hundreds of deaths and millions of rupees in economic losses for the country. During this difficult time, countries worldwide are extending a helping hand to Sri Lanka by sending relief materials. Pakistan had also recently dispatched a plane full of food items and medicines to aid Sri Lanka. However, surprisingly, among the items sent by Pakistan as aid were many that had already expired.
According to viral pictures on social media, these items had passed their expiry dates.
When the aid plane from Pakistan reached Sri Lanka, the contents were inspected. It was discovered that the goods in several boxes were expired or unfit for consumption. Officials from Sri Lanka's Disaster Management and Foreign Ministry have expressed their displeasure over this. They have conveyed their dissatisfaction and protest to Islamabad through both formal and informal diplomatic channels.
At a time when Pakistan is trying to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean region, this incident has become a cause of considerable embarrassment for it. Sri Lankan officials, speaking on the matter, stated that the goods sent by Pakistan have raised questions about the quality and seriousness of humanitarian aid. This becomes even more significant as Sri Lanka is still trying to recover from the crisis.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time Pakistan's disaster relief diplomacy has faced criticism. Previously, when a devastating earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, Pakistan had sent Nepal packets of ready-to-eat meals made from beef. Nepal is a Hindu-majority country where cows are considered sacred, and sending beef here led to widespread public anger. Pakistan faced accusations of cultural insensitivity for this behaviour.
