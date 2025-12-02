Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Pakistan Sent Expired Goods to Sri Lanka in the Name of Aid, Colombo Officials Outraged

Expired and spoiled goods were found in the relief material sent by Pakistan for cyclone relief in Sri Lanka. Pictures of this material are going viral on social media, with claims that Sri Lanka has officially lodged a protest regarding this matter.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Pakistan sends expired goods to Sri Lanka

Pakistan sent expired goods to Sri Lanka (Photo: Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka, X Post)

Cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka has caused significant damage to life and property, resulting in hundreds of deaths and millions of rupees in economic losses for the country. During this difficult time, countries worldwide are extending a helping hand to Sri Lanka by sending relief materials. Pakistan had also recently dispatched a plane full of food items and medicines to aid Sri Lanka. However, surprisingly, among the items sent by Pakistan as aid were many that had already expired.

According to viral pictures on social media, these items had passed their expiry dates.

Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Expresses Displeasure

When the aid plane from Pakistan reached Sri Lanka, the contents were inspected. It was discovered that the goods in several boxes were expired or unfit for consumption. Officials from Sri Lanka's Disaster Management and Foreign Ministry have expressed their displeasure over this. They have conveyed their dissatisfaction and protest to Islamabad through both formal and informal diplomatic channels.

This Raises Questions About the Seriousness of Humanitarian Aid

At a time when Pakistan is trying to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean region, this incident has become a cause of considerable embarrassment for it. Sri Lankan officials, speaking on the matter, stated that the goods sent by Pakistan have raised questions about the quality and seriousness of humanitarian aid. This becomes even more significant as Sri Lanka is still trying to recover from the crisis.

Pakistan Has Engaged in Similar Actions Before

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Pakistan's disaster relief diplomacy has faced criticism. Previously, when a devastating earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, Pakistan had sent Nepal packets of ready-to-eat meals made from beef. Nepal is a Hindu-majority country where cows are considered sacred, and sending beef here led to widespread public anger. Pakistan faced accusations of cultural insensitivity for this behaviour.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 04:17 pm

English News / World / Pakistan Sent Expired Goods to Sri Lanka in the Name of Aid, Colombo Officials Outraged

Big News

View All

World

Trending

79-Year-Old Millionaire Seeks Wife to Bear Heir, Offers £50,000 Annual Salary

Benjamin slade
World

Japan's Strict Move: Muslims Denied Land for Burial, What's the Full Story?

Japan Muslim Burial Ban
World

Putin Claims Russia Captures Two Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine Denies

Vladimir Putin
World

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 5 Years in Fourth Corruption Case; Sister and Niece Also Receive Jail Terms

World

Elon Musk's Special Connection to India: Partner is Half Indian, Son's Middle Name is Shekhar

एलन मस्क ने निखिल कामथ के पॉडकास्ट में की चर्चा
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.