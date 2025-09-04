Pakistan Floods Kill 883, Flood Warning in Islamabad

Scattered rainfall is expected in various areas of KP, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, and Abbottabad. Authorities have warned of flooding in low-lying areas, along with the risk of overflowing rivers and landslides in mountainous regions. According to the PDMA, flooding from the Chenab River has submerged 261 villages in Jhang and at least 24 villages in Muzaffargarh, Punjab. The torrential floodwaters have also destroyed over 9,200 houses, including 4,700 in KP and 2,100 in PoK. Over 6,000 livestock have been swept away. This disaster has damaged approximately 240 bridges and over 670 kilometres of roads across Pakistan.