Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Pakistan Floods Kill 883, Flood Warning in Islamabad

Pakistan is facing widespread devastation due to severe flooding. A flood warning has been issued today for the capital city, Islamabad. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

PAK Flood
Flood in Islamabad (Image: IANS)

Torrential rains lashing Pakistan since the end of June have caused widespread devastation. These monsoon rains have claimed the lives of 883 people so far, with 1,200 injured. According to Pakistani media reports, two more children died in rain-related incidents late Wednesday night. One death occurred in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the other in Islamabad.

Next 12 to 24 hours critical for Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the ongoing heavy rains in mountainous regions could cause urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning on Wednesday for potential heavy rainfall in several areas of Pakistan over the next 12 to 24 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces have been the hardest hit by the rains. KP has reported 488 deaths and 360 injuries.

172 deaths reported

According to the Pakistani newspaper The Tribune, 58 deaths were confirmed in Sindh, 41 in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), 38 in PoK, 26 in Balochistan, and 9 in Islamabad on Wednesday. The PMD warned that flood levels in the Sutlej River in Punjab's Ganda Singh Wala area will remain exceptionally high, while a new flood in the Chenab River may reach downstream from Marala in Punjab.

The PMD stated that the water level in the Panjnad River (where the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers meet) is expected to rise between 4 and 5 September, posing a serious threat to thousands of acres of farmland and hundreds of villages. In Guddu, Sindh province, the Indus River is also expected to reach dangerous levels by 6 or 7 September. PMD officials have issued rain warnings for Punjab, KP, PoGB, and PoK.

High risk of landslides

Scattered rainfall is expected in various areas of KP, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, and Abbottabad. Authorities have warned of flooding in low-lying areas, along with the risk of overflowing rivers and landslides in mountainous regions. According to the PDMA, flooding from the Chenab River has submerged 261 villages in Jhang and at least 24 villages in Muzaffargarh, Punjab. The torrential floodwaters have also destroyed over 9,200 houses, including 4,700 in KP and 2,100 in PoK. Over 6,000 livestock have been swept away. This disaster has damaged approximately 240 bridges and over 670 kilometres of roads across Pakistan.

Share the news:

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 02:32 pm

English News / World / Pakistan Floods Kill 883, Flood Warning in Islamabad
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.