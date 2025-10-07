Pakistan: Four coaches of Jaffar Express derail in Sindh blast, seven passengers injured

An explosion on the railway track in Pakistan's Sindh province has once again caused panic. Four coaches of the Jaffar Express train derailed, injuring at least seven people. The incident occurred near Sultan Kot railway station in Shikarpur district at approximately 8:15 AM. Officials confirmed that the explosion targeted the track, severely affecting a portion of the train. According to information, the train was travelling from Quetta towards Jacobabad when a loud explosion occurred on the tracks. Shikarpur's Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel Abro, stated that the site was just one kilometre away from the station. The injured were immediately sent for treatment, with four admitted to the Combined Military Hospital. The remaining three passengers were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Doctors report that all are in stable condition, though some have sustained serious injuries.