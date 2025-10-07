Pakistan: Four coaches of Jaffar Express derail in Sindh blast, seven passengers injured

Image: ANI
An explosion on the railway track in Pakistan's Sindh province has once again caused panic. Four coaches of the Jaffar Express train derailed, injuring at least seven people. The incident occurred near Sultan Kot railway station in Shikarpur district at approximately 8:15 AM. Officials confirmed that the explosion targeted the track, severely affecting a portion of the train. According to information, the train was travelling from Quetta towards Jacobabad when a loud explosion occurred on the tracks. Shikarpur's Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel Abro, stated that the site was just one kilometre away from the station. The injured were immediately sent for treatment, with four admitted to the Combined Military Hospital. The remaining three passengers were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Doctors report that all are in stable condition, though some have sustained serious injuries.
The remaining coaches of the train proceeded safely, but the entire route was blocked. Sukkur's Divisional Transport Officer, Mohsin Ali Sial, said that passengers were being disembarked at nearby stations and transported via alternative vehicles. Track repair work is progressing on a war footing to restore services as soon as possible. Train operations have been completely suspended due to the explosion, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
Shikarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shahzeb Chachar, has taken charge of the investigation. He stated that the explosion targeted the sole track on the Jacobabad-Quetta route. Police and security forces have reached the scene and are collecting evidence. Joint teams in Jacobabad and Shikarpur are actively searching for suspects. Preliminary investigations indicate that this was a well-planned attack, but the responsible organisation has not yet been identified.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the incident. He has sought a detailed report from the Sindh Police IG and instructed the Larkana Commissioner to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured. Shah stated that such incidents will not be tolerated and the culprits will be severely punished. According to Radio Pakistan, the provincial government is considering enhancing security across the province.
This attack is part of several incidents involving the Jaffar Express this year. At the end of September, six coaches of the same train derailed in Balochistan. In March, Baloch Liberation Army attackers hijacked the train, resulting in the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel. The Pakistani army killed 33 terrorists and rescued hundreds of passengers. These incidents highlight the vulnerabilities in Pakistan's rail network, which is repeatedly being targeted by terrorists.
This incident has not only disrupted travel but has also raised questions about the security arrangements in the region. Experts believe that increased surveillance on railway tracks and the use of drone technology are essential. Demands for immediate steps to ensure passenger safety are intensifying. This attack presents a significant challenge for the Pakistani government, which is proving unsuccessful in maintaining internal peace. (ANI)
