Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Pakistan: Four coaches of Jaffar Express derail in Sindh blast, seven passengers injured

Four carriages of the Jaffar Express derailed in Sindh, Pakistan, due to an explosion, injuring seven passengers.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Jaffar Express Attack

Image: ANI

An explosion on the railway track in Pakistan's Sindh province has once again caused panic. Four coaches of the Jaffar Express train derailed, injuring at least seven people. The incident occurred near Sultan Kot railway station in Shikarpur district at approximately 8:15 AM. Officials confirmed that the explosion targeted the track, severely affecting a portion of the train. According to information, the train was travelling from Quetta towards Jacobabad when a loud explosion occurred on the tracks. Shikarpur's Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel Abro, stated that the site was just one kilometre away from the station. The injured were immediately sent for treatment, with four admitted to the Combined Military Hospital. The remaining three passengers were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Doctors report that all are in stable condition, though some have sustained serious injuries.

Track Repair Work Underway on a War Footing

The remaining coaches of the train proceeded safely, but the entire route was blocked. Sukkur's Divisional Transport Officer, Mohsin Ali Sial, said that passengers were being disembarked at nearby stations and transported via alternative vehicles. Track repair work is progressing on a war footing to restore services as soon as possible. Train operations have been completely suspended due to the explosion, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Police and Security Forces Gathering Evidence

Shikarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shahzeb Chachar, has taken charge of the investigation. He stated that the explosion targeted the sole track on the Jacobabad-Quetta route. Police and security forces have reached the scene and are collecting evidence. Joint teams in Jacobabad and Shikarpur are actively searching for suspects. Preliminary investigations indicate that this was a well-planned attack, but the responsible organisation has not yet been identified.

"Such Incidents Will Not Be Tolerated": Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the incident. He has sought a detailed report from the Sindh Police IG and instructed the Larkana Commissioner to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured. Shah stated that such incidents will not be tolerated and the culprits will be severely punished. According to Radio Pakistan, the provincial government is considering enhancing security across the province.

Pakistani Army Had Killed 33 Terrorists

This attack is part of several incidents involving the Jaffar Express this year. At the end of September, six coaches of the same train derailed in Balochistan. In March, Baloch Liberation Army attackers hijacked the train, resulting in the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel. The Pakistani army killed 33 terrorists and rescued hundreds of passengers. These incidents highlight the vulnerabilities in Pakistan's rail network, which is repeatedly being targeted by terrorists.

Attack Poses a Major Challenge for the Pakistani Government

This incident has not only disrupted travel but has also raised questions about the security arrangements in the region. Experts believe that increased surveillance on railway tracks and the use of drone technology are essential. Demands for immediate steps to ensure passenger safety are intensifying. This attack presents a significant challenge for the Pakistani government, which is proving unsuccessful in maintaining internal peace. (ANI)

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pakistan News

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 04:12 pm

English News / World / Pakistan: Four coaches of Jaffar Express derail in Sindh blast, seven passengers injured

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Employee Quits After Receiving 330 Times Their Pay Due to Company Error

Mistaken Salary
World

Philippines Rocked by 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake, Heightening Fears

World

12 More Bodies Pulled from Indonesian School Building Rubble, Death Toll Reaches 61

Indonesian school building collapse
World

Unified Visa for Six Gulf Countries to Launch Soon, Indians to Benefit Most

Gulf countries
World

Tariff Row: Brazil’s Lula Tells Trump ‘Remove 40% Extra Tariff First, Then We’ll Talk Friendship’

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.